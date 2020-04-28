Feeding our furry friends during the pandemic

During these difficult times, with layoffs, furloughs, and economic strain being felt around the world, the folks at Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, N.Y. have taken extra measures to make sure man’s best friend has enough to eat as well.

Jen Woodard-Reynolds, executive director at Stray Haven, recently launched a pet food drive that would be collected at the shelter, and then redistributed to the community with a drive-thru effort. The first drive, according to Woodard, was a success.

“We had close to a dozen folks show up for food during our first event, and had several folks that donated,” said Woodard, adding, “We didn’t advertise too much for this, so we’re hoping for an even better turnout at our next event.”

On May 2, from 9 to 11 a.m., area residents can participate in the drive-thru give-away at the shelter’s complex located on Shepard Road in Waverly, N.Y. They are also accepting donations up until the date of the event.

According to Woodard, donors can drop off the pet food outside of the door and underneath the awning at Stray Haven. Residents can also drop pet food off at The Owego Pennysaver office next week, and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Although the Pennysaver office, located on Front Street in Owego is closed to the public, the main doors will be open and a bin can be found inside for placement.

What the shelter is in need of is dry and wet cat and dog food, kitten food, and cat litter. They are also asking for cash donations to remain operational during the pandemic, and donations can be mailed to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, N.Y. 14892.

“If someone can donate, that’s a great way to help,” Woodard added about donations.

As far as coping during these difficult times, Woodard said that they are keeping their numbers down for a while; she noted that they currently have five dogs and approximately 20 cats and kittens available for adoption. They are doing this, she added, to leave kennel space for animals that may need to be housed due to a coronavirus situation.

In the meantime, Woodard said many stepped up to foster and adopt at the onset of the pandemic, a trend she hopes will continue. She did caution, however, that it is kitten season, and the stray cat situation in the area is problematic, especially with the closure of the shelter’s spay and neuter clinic.

Woodard is optimistic, however, and is hoping to offer a clinic in May. The other good news, Woodard noted, is that the surrenders have slowed, as people are mostly home now with their pets.

Current hours for the shelter are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can learn more by visiting them online at https://strayhavenspca.org or by calling (607) 565-2859.