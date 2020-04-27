Town of Owego announces brush pick up begins May 1

The Town of Owego Highway Department will be picking up brush beginning May 1 and until May 29.

The town would like to remind residents of the Town of Owego of the following guidelines – tree branches from your yard only; place branches neatly along the curb / roadside in front of your home and place the large end of the branch towards the road; no brush from lot clearing; no contractors or landscapers; all large piles must be approved due to time constraints for pick up.

The following items will not be accepted nor picked up: tree trunks; roots; clippings from lawns, flowerbeds or vegetable gardens; thorny brush; small twigs; large diameter logs.

Because of the overwhelming response of this service, they cannot give you a specific time or day when they will pick up your brush, according to a release from Town officials.