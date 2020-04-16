Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 16, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 16, 2020.

• 43 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 81 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 3 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 12 Pending Tests.

• 13 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

• 1 Death

Chair Sauerbrey reported New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is issuing an executive order that requires people to wear masks in public areas where they cannot practice social distancing. The governor says you must wear a mask or cloth covering that goes over your nose and mouth. He says it applies to places like grocery stores and even public sidewalks with foot traffic, mass transportation, or riding in a for-hire vehicle such as a taxi, Uber, or Lyft, etc. In addition, all for-hire vehicle operators are required to wear a mask.

Due to the ongoing shortage of masks, the public is asked to get creative and find what works best for them when making your own homemade mask. Homemade masks can be made with t-shirts, bandanas, quilting fabric, dishtowels, long socks, scarfs, flannel pajamas, pillowcases, curtains, etc.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965