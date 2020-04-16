NYS on Pause extended to May 15, 2020

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced all NYS on Pause restrictions and closures will be extended until May 15. This action is taken in consultation with other regional states. The states will re-evaluate after this additional closure period.

Governor Cuomo also directed all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings on public transportation systems and while taking private transportation or riding in for-hire vehicles.

Additionally, all operators of public systems, private carriers and for-hire vehicles must wear a mask or face covering at all times while working. These directives expand on the Executive Order announced by the Governor yesterday requiring all people in New York to wear a mask or a face covering when out in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Executive Order will go into effect on Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

The Governor also announced the state will give 100 ventilators to New Jersey. Yesterday the Governor announced the state will give 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 ventilators to Maryland.

“Unpausing New York and reopening our economy is going to be an ongoing process over the coming weeks that we’re working through with other states, but we have to do it in a way that doesn’t drive up the infection rate and create a second wave of the virus,” Governor Cuomo said.

He continued, “We have shown that we can control the spread of the virus, but we can’t now undo all the progress we’ve made. As we continue to work on a regional plan to get people back to work and get businesses back up and running in a safe and responsible way, we are extending all NYS on Pause functions until May 15 in coordination with other states in our multi-state council because although we can control the beast, we need to get that infection rate down even more and we are not there yet.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,505 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 222,284 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 222,284 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 581 33 Allegany 28 0 Broome 167 14 Cattaraugus 32 0 Cayuga 36 0 Chautauqua 24 0 Chemung 70 1 Chenango 73 2 Clinton 46 1 Columbia 99 3 Cortland 24 1 Delaware 47 1 Dutchess 2,085 37 Erie 1,850 99 Essex 12 0 Franklin 13 0 Fulton 25 1 Genesee 78 2 Greene 74 1 Hamilton 3 0 Herkimer 43 3 Jefferson 48 1 Lewis 8 1 Livingston 32 1 Madison 105 0 Monroe 932 48 Montgomery 32 0 Nassau 27,772 1,057 Niagara 216 12 NYC 123,146 4,844 Oneida 249 3 Onondaga 462 13 Ontario 65 3 Orange 5,888 172 Orleans 34 1 Oswego 44 2 Otsego 44 0 Putnam 573 2 Rensselaer 137 13 Rockland 8,752 278 Saratoga 231 4 Schenectady 245 8 Schoharie 20 0 Schuyler 6 0 Seneca 18 0 St. Lawrence 93 1 Steuben 154 3 Suffolk 24,182 904 Sullivan 437 13 Tioga 27 2 Tompkins 116 1 Ulster 761 28 Warren 81 4 Washington 46 4 Wayne 49 1 Westchester 21,828 881 Wyoming 34 0 Yates 7 1