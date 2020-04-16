NYS on Pause extended to May 15, 2020

Albany, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his daily Press Briefing during COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Posted By: psadvert April 16, 2020

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced all NYS on Pause restrictions and closures will be extended until May 15. This action is taken in consultation with other regional states. The states will re-evaluate after this additional closure period.

Governor Cuomo also directed all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings on public transportation systems and while taking private transportation or riding in for-hire vehicles.

Additionally, all operators of public systems, private carriers and for-hire vehicles must wear a mask or face covering at all times while working. These directives expand on the Executive Order announced by the Governor yesterday requiring all people in New York to wear a mask or a face covering when out in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Executive Order will go into effect on Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

The Governor also announced the state will give 100 ventilators to New Jersey. Yesterday the Governor announced the state will give 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 ventilators to Maryland.

“Unpausing New York and reopening our economy is going to be an ongoing process over the coming weeks that we’re working through with other states, but we have to do it in a way that doesn’t drive up the infection rate and create a second wave of the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. 

He continued, “We have shown that we can control the spread of the virus, but we can’t now undo all the progress we’ve made. As we continue to work on a regional plan to get people back to work and get businesses back up and running in a safe and responsible way, we are extending all NYS on Pause functions until May 15 in coordination with other states in our multi-state council because although we can control the beast, we need to get that infection rate down even more and we are not there yet.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,505 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 222,284 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 222,284 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58133
Allegany280
Broome16714
Cattaraugus320
Cayuga360
Chautauqua240
Chemung701
Chenango732
Clinton461
Columbia993
Cortland241
Delaware471
Dutchess2,08537
Erie1,85099
Essex120
Franklin130
Fulton251
Genesee782
Greene741
Hamilton30
Herkimer433
Jefferson481
Lewis81
Livingston321
Madison1050
Monroe93248
Montgomery320
Nassau27,7721,057
Niagara21612
NYC123,1464,844
Oneida2493
Onondaga46213
Ontario653
Orange5,888172
Orleans341
Oswego442
Otsego440
Putnam5732
Rensselaer13713
Rockland8,752278
Saratoga2314
Schenectady2458
Schoharie200
Schuyler60
Seneca180
St. Lawrence931
Steuben1543
Suffolk24,182904
Sullivan43713
Tioga272
Tompkins1161
Ulster76128
Warren814
Washington464
Wayne491
Westchester21,828881
Wyoming340
Yates71
