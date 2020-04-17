Owego Apalachin Central School District’s Music Education Program receives national recognition for third consecutive year

Owego Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education for the third consecutive year.

Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, OACSD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“For the third year in a row, the hard work, dedication and immense talent of our students and music department staff is being recognized. The Best Communities for Music Education award highlights our district-wide approach to music education and the support that the entire Owego Apalachin community provides our students and programs. I am proud of the musical offerings our district provides; the work that our teachers, administrators and Board of Education members do in creating high quality programs, and I’m constantly amazed by the talent of all of our students,” said Corey Green, OACSD superintendent.

“This is an award for all of us in the Owego Apalachin Central School District Community. It’s for every grade level, department, alumni and community member. You have created a place for us all to come together. You have created a community where every voice is valued and the result is beautiful music. Our congratulations go to the other school districts receiving this award, and to all the communities dedicated to changing lives through music,” said Lindsey Williams, OACSD teacher.

“We have all been thinking a lot about the word “community” recently. It is defined as a group of people sharing a common purpose with a sense of belonging. I cannot think of a more fitting word to describe the OA Music Department. This award is an honor because it is a testament to the community of support we have for the OA music department. We are a Best Community of Music Education because we are a family,” stated Megan Burrell, OACSD teacher.

For more information about the NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.