Letter: Catfish Derby decision on hold

Dear Editor,

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we are uncertain at this time if we will be holding the Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby this year. We have decided to wait until May 1, 2020 to see if the New York State Parks have lifted their ban on social distancing. We will make an announcement as soon as the decision has been made.

If we do decide that we can hold the Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, it will take place on June 6 and 7, 2020 at Hickories Park, and on the Susquehanna River.

The one change that we will make if the Derby is held, due to being unable to have time to mail forms for pre-registration this year, we will hold the registration on June 7 from 7 a.m. to noon, and from 6 to 9 p.m. This will allow everyone a chance to register.

Thank you for your understanding, and patience.

Sincerely,

Lee A. Spinner

President, VVA Chapter 480

Owego, N.Y.