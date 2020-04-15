Governor Cuomo orders people in New York to wear face masks or coverings in public; outlines other actions

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he will issue an Executive Order requiring all people in New York to wear a mask or a face covering when out in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on public transportation. The Executive Order will go into effect on Friday, April 17.

Governor Cuomo also announced the state will begin conducting antibody tests, prioritizing frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers, beginning this week. Using a new finger prick method the state will test up to 2,000 New Yorkers per day.

The state is also asking the FDA for expedited approval of a finger prick antibody test that could test up to 100,000 New Yorkers a day. Additionally, the state is continuing to engage with other partners including hospital labs and private companies to bring mass antibody testing to scale statewide.

The Governor also announced the state will give 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 ventilators to Maryland.

The Governor will also issue an Executive Order requiring nursing homes to report positive COVID-19 cases and deaths to the families of those who are living in the nursing home facility within 24 hours. The order will include adult home and other assisted living facilities. Previously, State Department of Health issued guidance asking these facilities to communicate this information to families; this new order makes that guidance mandatory.

The Governor will also issue an Executive Order allowing individuals assisting with the COVID-19 response or individuals who have been displaced due to COVID-19 to stay in a hotel in New York City for more than 28 days without becoming a tenant.

The Governor also announced that the State University of New York and The City University of New York are using 3D printers to produce critical personal protective equipment for New York’s frontline health workers. SUNY campuses are producing about 2,100 face shields a day amongst 13 SUNY campuses, its four Cornell colleges, and its four university centers. Teams at six CUNY colleges have adapted their 3D printers and associated materials to make elements that are used in protective face shields for local hospitals. The face shields are being donated to medical teams across the state, as resources are needed by hospitals, nursing homes and testing sites.

“As we continue to flatten the curve and slow the infection rate of the virus we have to build a bridge from where we are now to the reopening of the economy, and the single best tool to do that is large scale testing,” Governor Cuomo said.

He added, “We have done more tests than any other state in the nation – more than 500,000 in over a one-month period – but we need to do more and we need the help of the federal government to get people back to work and begin our return to a new normal. We are going to begin conducting antibody testing for our frontline workers and we are currently able to test 2,000 people per day, and we are asking the FDA for approval of a finger prick test that would allow us to test 100,000 people per day. Another part of getting to the new normal is continuing to stop the spread of the virus, and to do that I am issuing an Executive Order that says all people in public must wear a mask or face covering.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 11,571 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 213,779 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 213,779 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 548 13 Allegany 28 0 Broome 153 7 Cattaraugus 32 0 Cayuga 36 3 Chautauqua 24 1 Chemung 69 5 Chenango 71 3 Clinton 45 0 Columbia 96 12 Cortland 23 1 Delaware 46 1 Dutchess 2,048 114 Erie 1,751 83 Essex 12 0 Franklin 13 0 Fulton 24 2 Genesee 76 0 Greene 73 7 Hamilton 3 0 Herkimer 40 1 Jefferson 47 0 Lewis 7 0 Livingston 31 0 Madison 105 1 Monroe 884 34 Montgomery 32 0 Nassau 26,715 1,465 Niagara 204 7 NYC 118,302 7,837 Oneida 246 17 Onondaga 449 18 Ontario 62 1 Orange 5,716 138 Orleans 33 2 Oswego 42 1 Otsego 44 0 Putnam 571 13 Rensselaer 124 4 Rockland 8,474 139 Saratoga 227 3 Schenectady 237 2 Schoharie 20 0 Schuyler 6 0 Seneca 18 0 St. Lawrence 92 0 Steuben 151 4 Suffolk 23,278 816 Sullivan 424 9 Tioga 25 1 Tompkins 115 3 Ulster 733 43 Warren 77 0 Washington 42 2 Wayne 48 0 Westchester 20,947 756 Wyoming 34 2 Yates 6 0