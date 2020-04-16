Don’t forget about the young-uns! My name is Hannah and I’m a seven-year-old girl.

I’m a fan of The Old Coot’s articles. In response to what The Old Coot wrote last week, I would like to point out that young-uns are essential, too. Young-uns may be more essential than old coots!

As much as old coots have a duty to complain, young-uns have a duty to bring hope and happiness. How would society progress if we weren’t here to point out the bright side of things?

The sun is shining! Flowers are blooming! Young-uns are reading articles written by The Old Coot!

Life is AWESOME.