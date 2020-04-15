Tioga County has first COVID death; Legislator Sauerbrey provides update for April 15, 2020

Posted By: psadvert April 15, 2020

On Wednesday, April 15, Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported that Tioga County Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Tioga County.

According to Wednesday’s report, the individual passed away on Tuesday, April 14; their age, gender, length of illness, and whether they had a contributing underlying condition, was not released.

As of Wednesday, April 15, there are 36 confirmed cases in Tioga County, with the breakdown as follows:

36 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date. 

117 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. 

3 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms. 

8 Pending Tests

13 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported. 

1 Death 

For further information, please refer to the following resources: 

https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com 

Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225 

Facebook @Tioga County Public Health 

Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene) 

Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623 

NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19) 

Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965 

