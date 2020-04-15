Tioga County has first COVID death; Legislator Sauerbrey provides update for April 15, 2020

On Wednesday, April 15, Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported that Tioga County Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Tioga County.

According to Wednesday’s report, the individual passed away on Tuesday, April 14; their age, gender, length of illness, and whether they had a contributing underlying condition, was not released.

As of Wednesday, April 15, there are 36 confirmed cases in Tioga County, with the breakdown as follows:

• 36 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 117 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• 3 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 8 Pending Tests.

• 13 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

• 1 Death

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965