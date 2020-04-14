Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of April 12, 2020

Nice to meet you, my name is Faith! I’m a 1-year-old kitty who came to the shelter as a stray. I came with two kittens that were presumed to be mine, since I was caring for them when I got here.

I’m a petite little lady who loves attention and can be very demanding for it at times. I love to watch out the window for anything that will move out there. If you catch me at the right moment, you may hear me chattering at the moving objects.

I love to lay around in the sun and catch my naps there. I would need a home where there are no dogs, as I really don’t like them! I can cohabitate with other cats, but do need my own space and a very easy going cat that can handle my high maintenance style.

I have a ton of personality and I love to explore and get into mischief! I do enjoy my alone time, as any sassy little kitty does. You’ll catch me spending it causing trouble or napping in a cat tree.

Not to brag, but I am a staff favorite here, which doesn’t happen to any old cat! That means I have a ton of character and am a unique little gal! If you’re interested in me, please stop in to Stray Haven and come meet me!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them by calling (607) 565-2859.