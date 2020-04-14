Sheriff’s Office increases capacity to combat animal abuse

In March of 2020, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office increased its capacity to combat animal abuse by adding a large animal trailer to their fleet of vehicles. This acquisition was made possible by a generous donation in honor of Lynn Mead, a lifelong area resident who has committed her life to animal rescue with a focus on horses.

The donation will also be used to support other critical areas of animal abuse investigation such as providing food, medical care, and temporary shelter to abused animals.

The trailer will be utilized during abuse investigations to transport larger animals to their new homes.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the thorough investigation of animal abuse and would like to extend their thanks to Lynn Mead as well as Steve and Cheryl May regarding this donation.