‘A new dawn, a new day’ – Coping during the pandemic

One has to admit that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected everyone in some sort of fashion. We awoke one day to a new way of living, with hand sanitizer, a sudden and often controversial toilet paper shortage, work from home provisions, business closures, the cancellation of many events, the unemployment overload on government systems, and most of all – social distancing.

For an introvert, someone that likes to spend time alone, the transition to social distancing isn’t too complicated; all they need to learn about is what it exactly means (stand at a 6-foot distance from others, stay home, wash your hands and use caution if you have to leave your home, among others).

For the extravert, someone that doesn’t like spending time alone and leads an active social life outside of the home, this sudden and drastic change was surely more abrupt, and certainly more disruptive.

But either type, the pandemic has created too many changes to list, and changes that may become common practice for future generations (i.e. extra hygiene, face masks, and an expansion of what was previously defined as one’s personal space).

I think back to the pandemic of 1918 and think of Doris Willett as well, who will be turning 100 on April 24 at Riverview Manor in Owego. We featured Doris in last week’s publication, and her age took my thoughts back to the 1918 Pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, the 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history.

They wrote, “It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian [relating to birds] origin. Although there is not universal consensus regarding where the virus originated, it spread worldwide during 1918-1919.”

Regarding statistics, in the United States it was first identified in military personnel in spring 1918. It is estimated that about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus.

The number of deaths, according to the CDC, was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States.

On Thursday, in New York alone, the death toll exceeded 10,000 in the current pandemic, mostly in the New York City area; worldwide, on Thursday, the death toll was over 90,000.

The Governor of New York, during last Thursday’s briefing, did note that the number of new cases is getting lower, most likely due to social distancing measures put in place; the death toll, however, was on the rise. The reason, the governor shared during the conference, was that a large number of patients that were on ventilators for a very long period of time passed away.

This garage on Spruce Street in Owego carries a message that is a reflection of the times. (Photo by Wendy Post)

But in spite of the numbers generating with the current pandemic, the panic among many, and the new protocol for living life has thrown most into unknown territory; for others, it has thrown them into a period of self-discovery and some have ventured further into their creativity. And did we mention those overdue home projects?

We talked to several area residents to see how they were spending their time during the pandemic; one couple self quarantined for precautionary reasons.

The emotional and social response to the pandemic is taking many shapes and forms, which made me think of students as well, and the likelihood of a missed traditional prom and graduation. We will delve into that in a future print edition, and as we get through this pandemic together.

With area students in mind, we interviewed Kathy Nichols, a former teacher that taught in Berea Kentucky for 22 years, and a former and current Owego resident. Last month, and at the time of Kathy’s interview, she was under a self-imposed quarantine. She explained that her friend came in contact with someone that later became sick. His exposure, in Kathy’s opinion, was third level.

In spite of being third removed, and because her companion Terry was sent home, the couple decided that they were going to quarantine for the recommended 14 days, and did so with their dog and three birds.

“When he showed up at home I told him to take a shower and wash his hands,” Kathy quipped of their entry into self-quarantine.

At the time of the interview last month, neither displayed symptoms, and their quarantine period was nearly complete.

But the social distancing continues for the two. Although in good shape, Kathy noted that their age puts them at risk. In addition to that, they have those close to them that they want to stay safe for.

On a lighter note, Kathy stated of the isolation, “We’re trying not to kill each other.”

She said that Terry spends a lot of time on the computer to ease his time, and she does a lot of Facetime with her family. On the day we interviewed Kathy she was getting ready for a Spanish Class on Zoom being offered by Austin Nichols, a former Owego resident that is on quarantine in his new home in Florida.

She also talked of her daughter Kelly, and how the family is on quarantine. Carla, Wylie’s mother, is also on quarantine.

With many so distant, however, Kathy keeps herself busy with yard work; she’s also clearing for a garden and getting to some other projects around the house.

While stuck home, they are buying local, too, and supporting the local merchants and those working hard to produce food for the community.

“I believe in buying local,” said Kathy.

However, she urged everyone to stay home.

“I’m staying home, she said, adding, “I stay home when I’m sick, too.”

To the students in the area, Kathy had a message for them, stating, “Honestly, your teachers love you and miss you; enjoy your family, do your homework and, most importantly, stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy.”

We interviewed another area resident that is letting his creativity shine during these difficult times. Tim Ruffo, singer and songwriter from the Southern Tier, is still working in large-scale construction, but is missing the social aspects of his life, and performing several times a week for his fans around the region.

Wanting to play it safe and follow the protocols, Ruffo’s life went from working, performing and having good times with friends, to going to work, and then going straight home.

And although he knows that what he is doing is to protect himself and others, the social distancing, especially where music is concerned has been difficult.

“I’m missing the social interaction when I perform,” said Ruffo, who is doing performances Live on Facebook, and videos are also being posted on YouTube at Live Music of the 607, a page created and managed by Mary Ann Ruffo.

Early this month, and while at home keeping his performances fresh and practicing social distancing, Ruffo came up with an idea.

In a Social Media post, Ruffo asked the community, his fans, to put down a few words about how they were feeling during the pandemic.

“As a musician I am able to resonate feelings through song,” said Ruffo.

Ruffo’s plan, with the post, was to take everyone’s feelings and capture them in song.

“Music heals,” said Ruffo.

What he didn’t expect was that by Thursday, when he cut the comments off, he had 120 of them.

He then took the comments and hand-wrote them down in the order they came in. Comments covered a wide range of emotions to include “I’m scared,” “I feel afraid,” “I feel drained,” “I’m hopeful” and “I’m optimistic,” among many others.

Ruffo stated that he had to shorten some of them, but was able to post all of them on the wall.

“I grabbed the guitar and tried to find a chord that would work,” said Ruffo. He was able to land at a four-chord progression, more like a Bob Dylan sound, he added.

Tim Ruffo releases a YouTube video of words shared by community members regarding their feelings during the pandemic. Provided photo.

Then he started to play, adding the words as lyrics, and not missing a beat. His own emotion, at times, was evident in the song.

“When I watched it back,” said Ruffo, “I did get a bit emotional. It was a first take, so it was the first time I saw all the words come together. The community’s words.”

The song, in its entirety, and as a blend of music and emotions can be found at Tim Ruffo’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTNSBU_tWVs.

Ruffo can also be found every Friday evening, around 6 or 7 p.m. for live shows on Facebook, which have grown in popularity.

And echoing the words of many, Ruffo stated, “We’re still alive, and we have to honor that fact.”

For me, I’m discovering that there is light within the darkness of this pandemic.