Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 13, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 13, 2020.

• Thirty Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• One hundred-forty-nine Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Three Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Fourteen Pending Tests.

• Nine Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chair Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Mental Hygiene continues to offer services. We understand that many people may be experiencing mental health symptoms that are new to them with all that is happening with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are encouraging anyone experiencing mental health or substance use difficulties to contact us at (607) 687-4000.

At this time the Owego clinic remains open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is providing services remotely by telephone and telehealth (video); they are remotely able to offer new Intake Assessments (Mental Health and Alcohol & Drug Services), health assessments, individual therapy, psychiatric medication management, Suboxone management, crisis services, and face to face services as necessary.

The Waverly clinic remains open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for remote therapy and medication management services.

After hours crisis remains available by phone after 5 p.m. weekdays and on weekends by calling (607) 687-1010 and asking for the on-call mental health social worker. Additional and updated information can always be found on Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene Facebook page / @TiogaMH.

Tioga County Social Services has a self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38. There is also a drop-box outside the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork. DSS is operational and applications are being processed.

If you would like to speak to someone about applying for benefits, questions regarding your case, or other assistance you require for you and your family during this crisis, you may call 687-8300. The phone lines are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; you will be put in touch with the appropriate DSS department. HEAP specific calls can dial 687-8428. To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, go to www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965