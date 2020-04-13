Berkshire Community Association awarded grant from Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation

The Berkshire Community Association (BCA) recently received a $24,000 grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for the purchase of a 3-level wheelchair platform lift. This lift, which is the equivalent of a small elevator, permits complete, easy and safe access for handicapped individuals, or anyone who has difficulty navigating stairs, to all levels and facilities in the Berkshire Community Hall. The lift has been installed and is completely functional.

The Berkshire Community Hall had been abandoned for 55 years and was in a serious state of disrepair. The Berkshire Fire District obtained legal ownership of the building and in 2005 leased it to BCA for the purpose of restoring this once magnificent structure and returning a unique and valuable asset to Berkshire and surrounding communities.

Actual construction began in 2007 with major structural and foundation repairs. Water, sewer, heat, a large addition, restrooms, restored entrances, Food Pantry storage and distribution center, a warming kitchen, completely new electrical and lighting systems, and a restored basketball court and stage are some of the completed accomplishments.

A significant number of previous generous grants from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation have made many of these individual projects possible.

Limited use of the Hall began in 2010, as portions of the building became functional and safe. Thousands of activities and events such as weddings, parties of all types, youth and athletic gatherings, community celebrations, meetings, library activities, and countywide programs have taken place in the Hall since then. In 2019, the building was used nearly 400 times.

In a press release received last week, Fraser Williams, Berkshire Community Association president, wrote, “The Berkshire Community Association, and certainly the appreciative residents of Berkshire and Northern Tioga County, express sincere gratitude to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, whose continuing generosity has played such a significant role in returning this historic treasure to the local area.”