What’s Happening for the week of April 12, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
APRIL 12
Easter Son Rise Service, 6:30 a.m., Cemetery Hill, Owego. Call (607) 972-7625 for more information.
APRIL 13
Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry. Distributing with safe distancing practices put in place.
Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. To call and place orders until 4 p.m., dial (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit Relay for Life.
APRIL 14
Fourth Regular Meeting of 2020, noon, via Zoom / Phone Conference. Visit www.tiogacountyny.com for update on call-in number.
APRIL 15
Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.
APRIL 17
CANCELED: Speaker on 2500 years of Iroquois Beadwork, Dolores Elliott, researcher and collector. Part of the Folk Art Series in Newark Valley.
APRIL 18
CANCELED: Workshop on Iroquois Beaded Scissor Case, Wilma Cook Zumpano, Mohawk. Part of the Folk Art Series in Newark Valley.
Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry. Distributing with safe distancing practices put in place.
APRIL 22
Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.
APRIL 23
Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m. Will be held via Zoom. The call-in number will be posted at www.tiogacountyny.com.
APRIL 25
POSTPONED: Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale.
APRIL 29
Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.
MAY 1
Richford Highland Cemetery Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.
