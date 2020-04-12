What’s Happening for the week of April 12, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL 12

Easter Son Rise Service, 6:30 a.m., Cemetery Hill, Owego. Call (607) 972-7625 for more information.

APRIL 13

Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry. Distributing with safe distancing practices put in place.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. To call and place orders until 4 p.m., dial (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit Relay for Life.

APRIL 14

Fourth Regular Meeting of 2020, noon, via Zoom / Phone Conference. Visit www.tiogacountyny.com for update on call-in number.

APRIL 15

Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 17

CANCELED: Speaker on 2500 years of Iroquois Beadwork, Dolores Elliott, researcher and collector. Part of the Folk Art Series in Newark Valley.

APRIL 18

CANCELED: Workshop on Iroquois Beaded Scissor Case, Wilma Cook Zumpano, Mohawk. Part of the Folk Art Series in Newark Valley.

Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry. Distributing with safe distancing practices put in place.

APRIL 22

Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 23

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m. Will be held via Zoom. The call-in number will be posted at www.tiogacountyny.com.

APRIL 25

POSTPONED: Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale.

APRIL 29

Free Community Meal Take Out to Go, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 1

Richford Highland Cemetery Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.