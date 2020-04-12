Easter Baskets deliver message of caring and hope

The PACT Program, administered through Healthy Family New York and through Lourdes Hospital, recently completed its mission of providing Easter Baskets to families they service around the county. The effort, according to coordinators, is an alternate way to reach out to families during this time of need, and to let them know that they are not alone.

With 94 families enrolled in Tioga PACT, 85 Easter baskets were assembled, and then delivered; and just in time for Easter Sunday!

Toys are ready to be assembled into baskets. Provided photo.

Lizz Lynch, supervisor for Tioga’s program, stated they made 85 baskets because some of the families are pre-natal, and they were not able to reach some of the others.

Healthy Families New York, a Healthy Families America accredited home visiting program, seeks to improve the health and well being of infants and children through home-based services delivered by non-profit organizations, like PACT, in the local communities.

In addition to being Child Abuse Prevention Month, the social distancing and isolation taking place now as a result of the pandemic is making it difficult for agencies and organizations to offer in-home visits and support.

A small Easter basket is ready to be delivered. Provided photo.

Lynch did note that they are doing virtual visits on Facetime and Google chat, but that not all of the families have the technology required to do so.

“The chats offer our families a bit of hope.”

Because of the isolation occurring now among many families, PACT wanted to help and decided to put together Easter Baskets that would include activities for the children.

“We want our families to know that we are thinking of them right now,” added Lynch.

A large Easter basket is ready to be delivered. Provided photo.

“Parenting, as most already know, is difficult, and then you add substance abuse, children with disabilities, and other hindering factors,” Lynch added, stating, “It’s nice for them to have this support during these difficult times.”

Over the last couple of weeks, the local group has been gathering the supplies for the baskets and began delivering them last week. According to Lynch, the deliveries were completed on Friday.

The local PACT has six home visitors, including Lynch. They also have a program manager that covers Tioga, Broome, and Chenango counties.

Candy is ready to be assembled into baskets. Provided photo.

Outside of the pandemic, the local PACT group operates by taking books, diapers, and other items to local families, and during their visits. Because the area is rural, many are used to the visits, as well as appreciative. According to Lynch, many of the family referrals come from WIC, some are self-referrals, and some arrive from Child Protective Services (CPS).

“Our concern is that people are normally working and in a different routine, and are not used to being home together for this extended period of time,” said Lynch. “Things can get difficult.”

The hope of PACT is that their efforts will lessen some of the difficulties experienced during these troubling times. To learn more, Lynch is welcoming calls at (607) 687-6145 or to her cell at (607) 206-5272.