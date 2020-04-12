Readers’ Column for the week of April 12, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

So Cuomo was warned years ago that if a pandemic ever hit New York, New York City, that we were not prepared. He didn’t listen, he was more interested in renaming the Tappan Zee Bridge, going into the solar panel business, the light bulb business, and worrying about how many days the state fair would be open. It’s becoming very clear, something I’ve known all along, he’s no leader and I’m hoping all New Yorkers are paying attention and will not reelect him come his next term. Even Gavin Newsome out in California did a better job with his state than Cuomo is with ours. It’s a disgrace! But I have to wonder, why does New York have the worst government officials. We need to elect people who care about us, not themselves.

~

First, I want to say I appreciate The Owego Pennysaver. It’s still printing and sending out their paper every week. At least it’s something to look forward to reading. I do wish they would not put so much time into the political part of this column because we’re all trying to get through this together, and this isn’t the time to knock down somebody. We’re all in this together. I hope all of us survive through this.

~

I would like to take this opportunity to make a comment about the New York State Lottery scratch off tickets. It’s actually a complaint, it’s more of a scam because I had a birthday and I received $58 worth of scratch off lottery tickets in the mail. Out of these $58 tickets, which took a while to scratch off, I won a grand total of $2! That’s not a very good payout. To me it sounds like the state is the biggest winner in all of these cases.

~

Well, in those daily briefings that are worthless from Cuomo I see it looks like he got a haircut. So how was he able to get his haircut when nobody else is? This man must be defeated. He doesn’t practice what he preaches. It’s all about him and his crony friends in New York City. Defeat him next time around in that voting booth.

~

Are code enforcers in charge of people who have garbage piling up on their porches and decks? I mean really piled up and blowing around in other people’s yards. I don’t know whom to call. If you’re reading this, just drive around the village and see the garbage piling around.

~

The Candor highway department needs to repair Vanderpool Road; this road hasn’t been repaired in years. The flood damage to a bus turn around still has not been repaired since the flood two years ago and the road surface is breaking down because it hasn’t been touched in many years. It’s more like a dirt road, but worse than 30 years ago when it was a dirt road.

~

I’d like to echo last week’s suggestive who recommended Ortho Home Defense spray. It is very effective, non-staining, and safe when used per directions. It’s inexpensive as well. Further, it lasts about six months per application, though you may want to reapply slightly sooner for exterior / foundation treatments. It’s also safe for pets and humans when dry. Have a flea infestation? Knocks it down right now with no recurrence.

~

This is for the Dear Climate Folks comment. “If an iceberg melts do sea levels rise or fall? They fall. Figure it out how this is true. Think and learn.” Where did that person go to school? A simple experiment will give you an answer. Put an ice cube in a glass and leave it at room temperature. What happens to the ice? Multiply that volume of water by the trillions and trillions of ice cubes that calve from the glaciers, and where does that water go? It doesn’t evaporate? The water from one iceberg may be insignificant, but multiply that by many. Have a good day!

National Political Viewpoints

At a White House coronavirus meeting last week Trump said this, “You should wear a mask,” and then he said you shouldn’t wear a mask, and then he said I would not wear a mask. Someone called into a TV show after that and said if he ever sees a person with a Trump hat on, he will not stay 6 feet away from them but 30 feet away from them; and I do agree with that. I have not laughed in many, many months, but I did after hearing that call.

~

The fact is that Donald Trump is an idiot. I agree with Rex Tillerson, he’s a moron! How can anybody take him seriously? He does not know what he’s doing or what he’s talking about. You can’t have faith in this man. He is going to destroy the United States. He’s working really hard at it already.

~

I’m sure all the democrats are very happy. Nancy Pelosi bought Amazon stock and has made a profit of $5 million since the Wuhan virus invaded the U.S. Good going Nancy.

~

Could you imagine if Trump has to explain to us about the different ventilators, respirators and equipment like Cuomo does? Oh Lord!

~

Trump accuses Democrats and insults anyone he can. Come on people; get smart, vote him out of office. Vote democrat. Oh, and by the way people, you earn respect and the way Trump treats people I will never give him any respect.

~

Babylon: Babble on: Tower of Babel: Donald Trump.

~

So many innocent people are dying every day. How is the hoax working Mr. Trump? You said at your rallies it’s all a hoax. Keep your daily dose of misinformation to yourself.

~

So the Kool-Aid drinkers are attacking Cuomo for emulating Trump’s daily virus briefings. Sorry Kool-Aid drinkers, but Cuomo started having press conferences on the subject on March 1. Trump didn’t declare an emergency until March 13 and started his briefings after that. The timing is just a bit off to be able to claim emulation.

~

Here we go again. The Socialist Democrats know they can’t win in the general election in a face to face match up, so the idea is to circumvent the whole thing by going to mail in voting. Opens the door to the usual shenanigans the Left resorts to when they know they can’t win. Instead, we need voter I.D. and a face-to-face actual election procedure.

~

To the individual that believes President Trump is the cause for New York State’s problems; when was Donald Trump governor of New York? When was he an assemblyman or senator in New York State government? When was Donald Trump a U.S. senator or representative of the state of New York? Your claim that New York State’s problems are somehow his is irrational, founded in a hate that must be consuming your soul in a way that is unhealthy, physically and mentally. YOU need to think about that.

~

Jared Kushner, not known for clear thinking, this week said, “What a lot of the voters are seeing now is that when you elect somebody, think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis.” It is a backhanded, albeit obvious way of asking his father-in-law to resign. It’s about time! Go Jared! Go away Donald!