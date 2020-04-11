Police seek assistance in identifying suspect who broke into a gas station in Union

New York State Police (SP) at Endwell are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. He’s accused of breaking into the Sunoco on Main Street in the town of Union and stealing several items off the shelves.

The incident, according to police, occurred at approximately 2:36 a.m. on April 5, 2020. The suspect is described as a male in black shoes, black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on it.

The suspect was wearing a black and white fabric face mask and had a black backpack with multicolored symbols on it and a black metal baseball bat with white and red writing. It is believed that he fled on foot.

If you have any information, contact SP Endwell at (607)754-2701. Reference case number 9514382.