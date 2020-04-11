Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 11, 2020 and a note from Chairwoman Sauerbrey

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 11, 2020.

• Twenty-three Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 137 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Five Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Eleven Pending Tests.

• Seven Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

A Note from Chairwoman Sauerbrey:

We have great people in Tioga County – great people and great businesses. I encourage you to invest in your own community by shopping at local grocery stores, drug stores and other places of business. During this challenging time, why travel elsewhere when you can support your community and bring in tax dollars that will benefit you.

1. Order Takeout or Delivery: Your favorite restaurants may have had to shut their doors, but many of them still offer takeout or delivery. Not only does that keep the business going, it also provides income for delivery drivers.

2. Buy Gift Cards: Want to inject some cash into a small business right now? Buy a gift card. Even if you are not buying anything else because you are stuck at home, you can give your local shops or favorite restaurant a vote of confidence by spending even $25 on a gift card to use later, when life returns to normal.

3. Shop Local Businesses Online: Many local businesses have online stores in addition to their brick-and- mortar locations. Whenever possible, consider giving them your business. Check out their Facebook page to see what items are in the store or give them a call.

I am a fan of shopping local whenever I can, keep in mind that as long as you are buying from someone in your community, you are helping to keep people in their jobs.

4. Use Credit or Debit Cards: When you do go shopping, use a credit or debit card instead of cash. Paper money and coins pass through so many hands and carry all types of germs.

6. Say Thank You: When you do go to the grocery store to buy what you need be sure to say thanks to the employees who are hard at work stocking shelves. A simple thank you can go a long way to spreading a little gratitude and goodwill.

7. Stay home if you are sick: Call someone and ask them to pick up what you need and ask them to leave it on the porch or somewhere safe where you can safely retrieve it.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965