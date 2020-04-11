Tioga United Way establishes COVID-19 Relief Fund

Last week, the Director of the Tioga United Way, Merideth Sagor, announced Tioga United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In the release, Sagor stated, “Our community is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our staff, agencies and volunteers are our top priority while we continue to support those in need.”

Sagor added, “Local human service agencies are still assessing the needs of the individuals and families that they serve. Community members like you provide these agencies with the financial means necessary to adapt to our continuously changing landscape.”

Sagor is asking the community to consider supporting COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Tioga County by donating through the United Way at www.tiogaunitedway.com. Sagor added that 100 percent of the funds raised would go towards their 31 partner agencies, helping with health, education, food insecurities and financial stability.

As for any future events, Tioga United Way is continuing to assess the situation and make informed decisions. They will keep the community updated as new information becomes available.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaunitedway.com or call Tioga United Way by calling (607) 687-4028.