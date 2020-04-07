Family Dollar employee in Newark Valley tests positive for COVID-19

Tioga County Public Health reported today that they were notified a positive case has been associated with Family Dollar. The individual worked multiple shifts at Family Dollar in the past week, located at 25 North Main St. in Newark Valley, N.Y.

If you had close contact (within 6-feet) with any employee of the Family Dollar in Newark Valley on April 1, 2020 or April 2, 2020, Tioga County Public Health is recommending the following.

Call your Primary Care provider.

You may seek testing at Cayuga Medical Center ONLY if you have symptoms. Please pre-register online at cayugahealth.org. If you do not have access to Internet, call (607) 319-5708.

If you do not have symptoms, self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you shopped at the Family Dollar; however, you must contact Tioga County Public Health for an official order.

If you sought testing and the result is negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for the full 14 days from the last time you shopped at Family Dollar. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Tioga County residents can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, not only to protect themselves, but others in the community who are most vulnerable for serious illness – older adults, immune- compromised individuals, and individuals who have underlying chronic health conditions.

“Everyone can take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ‘flatten the curve,’” health officials stated in a release on Tuesday. They advised the following for all.

Stay home, even if you don’t feel sick.

Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others when in public.

Avoid close contact with other people.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Social distancing does not mean emotional isolation – check on friends, coworkers, neighbors, and family through calls and texts.

Wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain (for example, grocery stores and pharmacies). The CDC released a new recommendation to wear cloth face coverings on April 3, 2020.

“Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact with the infected individual to act in the community’s best interest, get tested, and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms,” stated Lisa McCafferty, Public Health director.

She added, “We are working closely with Family Dollar’s management to ensure the safety of all employees and patrons. It is important that essential businesses are able to continue to serve our community.”

Family Dollar has been directed, under the recommendations of their Corporate Office, to close for 14 days.

“We appreciate the steps Family Dollar has taken to date, and are implementing moving forward to ensure the health and safety of their employees and patrons,” McCafferty added.

If you are currently experiencing symptoms, develop symptoms, or have questions, contact Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8623. As this situation evolves, check tiogacountyny.com or Tioga County Public Health’s Facebook page for updates.