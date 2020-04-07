Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 7, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 7, 2020.

• Twelve Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• Thirty-seven Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Six Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• Seven Pending Tests.

• Five Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County Public Health Department has been notified that a positive case has been associated with Family Dollar. The individual worked multiple shifts at Family Dollar in the past week, located at 25 North Main St. in Newark Valley, N.Y.

If you had close contact (within 6 feet) with any employee of the Family Dollar in Newark Valley on April 1, 2020 or April 2, 2020, please do the following:

• Call your Primary Care Provider.

• You may seek testing at Cayuga Medical Center ONLY if you have symptoms. Please pre-register online at cayugahealth.org. If you do not have access to internet, call (607) 319-5708.

• If you do not have symptoms, self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you shopped at the Family Dollar; however, you must contact Tioga County Public Health for an official order.

• If you sought testing and the result is negative, continue to self-quarantine and monitor yourself for the full 14 days from the last time you shopped at Family Dollar. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.

• Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Tioga County residents can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, not only to protect themselves, but others in the community who are most vulnerable for serious illness – older adults, immune-compromised individuals, and individuals who have underlying chronic health conditions.

Everyone can take these steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve”:

• Stay home, even if you don’t feel sick.

• Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Keep 6-feet distance between yourself and others when in public.

• Avoid close contact with other people.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

• Social distancing does not mean emotional isolation – check on friends, coworkers, neighbors, and family through calls and texts.

• Wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain (for example, grocery stores and pharmacies). The CDC released a new recommendation to wear cloth face coverings on April 3, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965