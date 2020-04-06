Pause functions continue as cases climb in New York State

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced all NYS on Pause functions will be extended for an additional two weeks. The Governor also directed schools and nonessential businesses to stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29. The state will re-evaluate after this additional two-week period.

Governor Cuomo also announced the state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols. The Governor reminded localities that they have the authority to enforce the protocols.

The Governor is asking the federal government to allow the USNS Comfort hospital ship to be used for COVID-19 patients. President Trump has already granted the Governor’s request for the Javits temporary hospital facility to be used for only COVID-19 positive patients, and the addition of the USNS Comfort would help relieve pressure on the state’s hospital system with an addition of 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Governor also announced that 802 ventilators have been distributed downstate through the state’s “surge and flex” system where all hospital systems are working together as one and sharing supplies, equipment and staff. Of the 802 ventilators, 38 were deployed to Rockland County, 36 were deployed to Westchester County, 505 were deployed to New York City and 223 were deployed to Long Island.

Governor Cuomo also announced the creation of the First Responders Fund to assist COVID-19 health care workers and first responders with expenses and costs, including child care. The State Department of Health is accepting donations for the fund, and Blackstone is making an anchor $10 million contribution to the fund.Donations can be made electronically at https://www.healthresearch.org/donation-form/ or by check sent to below address. Donors should specify the donation is for “COVID-19 NYS Emergency Response.”

The Governor also announced that the state is partnering with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, to offer free meditation and mindfulness content for all New Yorkers as a mental health resource for residents coping with the unprecedented public health crisis. New Yorkers can access a collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home mindful workouts, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety at www.headspace.com/ny.

The Governor also announced that the South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island and the Brooklyn Center Temporary Hospital at 170 Buffalo Avenue will open this week and will be used specifically for COVID-19 patients.

“This virus is an enemy that the entire country underestimated from day one and we have paid the price dearly,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the numbers look like they may be turning, now is not the time to be lax with social distancing – that would be a mistake and we all have a responsibility and a societal role in this. As I said from day one, I am not going to choose between public health and economic activity, and to that end I am extending all NYS on Pause functions for an additional two weeks. People are dying and our health care workers are exposing themselves to tremendous risk every day. If we can’t convince you to show discipline for yourself in terms of social distancing, show discipline for other people.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,658 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 130,689 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 130,689 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 319 14 Allegany 17 1 Broome 76 5 Cattaraugus 12 2 Cayuga 11 3 Chautauqua 15 4 Chemung 47 9 Chenango 46 3 Clinton 36 3 Columbia 59 8 Cortland 13 3 Delaware 29 2 Dutchess 1,189 112 Erie 1,023 105 Essex 7 0 Franklin 10 0 Fulton 11 2 Genesee 23 1 Greene 24 0 Hamilton 2 0 Herkimer 25 3 Jefferson 33 7 Lewis 6 3 Livingston 22 3 Madison 82 3 Monroe 574 26 Montgomery 15 0 Nassau 15,616 1,218 Niagara 120 4 NYC 72,181 4,630 Oneida 100 13 Onondaga 271 3 Ontario 32 0 Orange 3,397 295 Orleans 13 2 Oswego 29 1 Otsego 34 5 Putnam 345 31 Rensselaer 62 2 Rockland 5,703 377 Saratoga 153 5 Schenectady 138 10 Schoharie 11 0 Schuyler 4 0 Seneca 9 0 St. Lawrence 59 4 Steuben 75 12 Suffolk 13,487 1,082 Sullivan 253 19 Tioga 8 1 Tompkins 94 6 Ulster 372 40 Warren 26 1 Washington 19 1 Wayne 34 2 Westchester 14,294 571 Wyoming 23 1 Yates 1 0