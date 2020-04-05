Tioga County COVID-19 update for April 5, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 5, 2020:

• Nine Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• Twenty-eight Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Five Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 8 Pending Tests.

• Four Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the Department of Social Services is fully operational, but with restricted public access at the Health and Human Services building. Staff is available on a rotational basis with some staff able to work from home, especially in the Children’s Services division due to remote capabilities.

The application kiosk, which is available in the vestibule of the HHS Building, allows residents to obtain paper applications for assistance and then submit them at the drop box located outside the building. If you have internet access, you can do the same application process electronically at www.myBenefits.ny.gov.

At this time, they continue to be able to process applications in a timely fashion and expedited SNAP (Food Stamps) applications are generally processed within one to two working days.

Our Services caseworkers continue to be in the field conducting mandated Child Protective and Adult Protective home visits. The State has made many regulatory adjustments to home visit requirements but there are some that still must be conducted in order to keep vulnerable citizens protected, especially our children.

Court activities continue through virtual options. You can reach the Department of Social Services at (607) 687-8300. The State Central Registry (Child Abuse Hotline) number is 1-800-342-3720.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• NEW! Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965