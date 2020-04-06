As confirmed cases climb to ten; Tioga County releases COVID-19 report for April 6, 2020

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 statistics for April 6, 2020.

• Ten Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

• 28 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Seven Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 11 Pending Tests.

• Five Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation. This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County Legislature launched a COVID-19 specific webpage today to specifically address the public’s COVID-19 questions. A clear path to not only Tioga County specific information, but also Federal and State resources can be found at https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com.

The page provides access to Public Health information such as educational resource sheets, home learning tools for parents, and school meal location information and will also provide daily updates on the Coronavirus statistics specific to Tioga County.

Additionally, a business page was created to provide information and links to business resources such as the Small Business Administration programs and Department of Labor guidance.

In addition to the webpage, the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Helpline (687-8225) was established for all Coronavirus related information. This helpline is streamlined through a phone menu featuring Public Health, ED&P/Team Tioga, Mental Hygiene, and Social Services with the option to dial zero for all other calls or needs.

Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey stated, “During these challenging times there is a lot of information out there for our residents to work through. The purpose of the web portal is to provide people with clear and direct access to up-to-date and relevant information.”

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• NEW! https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

• NEW! Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

• Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

• Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965