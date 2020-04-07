County COVID-19 updates at a glance

Here are some notes and highlights from this week’s county reporting regarding COVID-19. We will also be posting the updates daily, at www.owegopennysaver.com to keep area residents informed.

As of April 2, 2020, the total confirmed cases in Tioga County remained at eight. (**Note: This number is ten cases as of Monday, April 6.)

Probation Department: During the COVID-19 event, the Tioga County Probation Department is operating five days a week. Anyone needing to speak to their Officer can contact the Department between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 to noon on Fridays.

While the Court Annex building has been closed to walk-in traffic, Probation Officers are keeping in weekly telephone contact with all probationers. All probationers are being encouraged to keep following any recommended treatment requirements by being in telephone contact with their treatment providers.

Beginning in April, the Probation Officers will be reaching out to probationers using two different software programs. The first, called Ce-Check In, will allow probationers to make email contact with their Officer on a set schedule. The second program, Zoom, will be used by Officers to connect real time, audio/visually with people.

Probation Officers will be doing home checks in the community on a limited basis for certain populations.

All pending Court hearings on probation violation petitions have been adjourned by the New York State Office of Court Administration until May 5, 2020.

Mental Hygiene: People with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Tioga County Mental Hygiene (Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Services) is available Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tele- psychiatry and Tele-Mental health. If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic and they will arrange in-person appointments.

Crisis services are available after 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker. Additional information can be found at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.

Veterans Service Agency: The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is manned Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and other hours as needed. They are returning messages, both phone and voicemail, monitoring claims in the VA system and standing by to assist through phone interviews any way they can.

For the protection of the public and the employees, they are not currently meeting with anyone in person until the social distancing requirements are lifted. They are posting to their Facebook page any updates as they get them from the VA and the Veterans Health Administration and the Veterans Benefits Administration. They are also posting updated information on resources and help available to all veterans and their families.

Check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Tioga-County-Veterans-Service-Agency. For information, resources, and if you need assistance or have questions, please message them through this page as well.

Board of Elections will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with reduced staffing. Emails directed to Votetioga@co.tioga.ny.us will be responded to as timely as possible. Currently, the Democratic Presidential Primary has been postponed to Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Election Inspectors will be notified of their assignment in late May.

Department of Motor Vehicles office is closed, per the Governor’s Executive Order. However, the following conditions have been granted: NYS DMV will honor any 5-hour pre-licensing course certificates that expire during this state of emergency. Once road test scheduling resumes, they will also honor any 5-hour course certificate that expires while the person is waiting for their scheduled test date.

There will be no automatic downgrades for CDLs where the medical certificate has expired as long as the certificate was valid as of Feb. 29, 2020. If the medical certificate expired on or after March 1, 2020, then the CDL is still valid until the state of emergency is lifted and normal processing in DMV offices can resume.

Renewal deadlines for all driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and non-driver ID cards are extended during the time of emergency.

Sauerbrey reported a self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, Owego, N.Y. There is also a drop-box outside of the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork.

Tioga County Department of Social Services (DSS) is operational and applications are being processed. If you would like to speak to someone about applying for benefits, questions regarding your case, or other assistance you require for you and your family during this crisis, you may call (607) 687-8300.

The phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday; you will be put in touch with the appropriate DSS department. HEAP specific should be directed to (607) 687-8428. To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, visit www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Pistol Permit Office is open Monday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for amendments only. There will be no fingerprinting.

For further information, please refer to the following resources: www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/, https://ph.tiogacountyny.com, Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), the

Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at (607) 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.