Calendar and event cancellation listing for the week of March 29, 2020

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings and events have been canceled or postponed as the state works to slow the spread of the virus. Therefore, we are listing the cancellations and postponements that have come in, and will add to this list. Please send us your information as well by emailing to the contact above. We have also added a couple of new events.

The Waterman Center Interpretive Building, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin, N.Y. is closed; all programs and general volunteer activities have been suspended until further notice.

The Arts Council gallery, located on Front Street in Owego, is closed to the public until April 13. To learn more visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.

Previously scheduled tai chi classes are postponed until mid-April or later. For more information, call Sue at (607) 659-3022 or email to sueheaven@gmail.com.

APRIL 3

Doug’s Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the UHS Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin. A portion of the proceeds go to Camp Ahwaga, a Tioga County summer and recreational Camp serving children with disabilities in Tioga County.

APRIL 4

Outdoor “giveaway” for kids from 1 to 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego.

CANCELED: The Apalachin Lions Easter Egg Huntand Sight Screening scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.

POSTPONED: Write and Illustrate your own adventure at the Candor Library.

APRIL 17

CANCELED: Speaker on 2500 years of Iroquois Beadwork, Dolores Elliott, researcher and collector. Part of the Folk Art Series in Newark Valley.

APRIL 18

CANCELED: Workshop on Iroquois Beaded Scissor Case, Wilma Cook Zumpano, Mohawk. Part of the Folk Art Series in Newark Valley.

APRIL 25

POSTPONED: Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale.