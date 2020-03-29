Owego Hose Team to host virtual ‘Trout Derby’

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is not letting the COVID-19 outbreak dampen its inaugural Trout Derby scheduled for Saturday, April 4. The contest for anglers of all ages will go on, but now virtually.

Contestants are asked to post pictures of their trout catch to the hose team Facebook page @owegohoseteams, or email to owegohoseteams@gmail.com showing the trout with a measuring device indicating the trout’s length and your unique number identifier provided by the hose team after your registration is received.

Registration forms for the Trout Derby are available at the Community Shop, Scott Smith & Son and Weaver Automotive, and online registration is available at the hose team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

The registration deadline with the $10 fee is Friday, April 3, and you must be registered to participate. Once registered, the hose team will provide your unique number identifier.

Fishing is limited to both the east and west branches of the Owego Creek. All registrants must have a valid New York State fishing license and abide by all New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) rules and regulations. Fly, spin, and bait fishing is permitted. Winners will be announced shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, and checks mailed the following Monday.

Fifty percent payout from registration fees will be awarded for largest brook and brown trout (length) or $100 in each category, whichever dollar amount is largest. The $10 entry fee covers both the brook and brown trout categories. The hose team plans on making this inaugural event annual each year on the first weekend in April.

The chicken BBQ that was scheduled in conjunction with the Trout Derby has been cancelled and contestants with the general public are encouraged to get takeout from a local restaurant. A cup of Croton Hose Co. #3’s famous clam chowder will no longer be provided to contestants.

All participants are urged to follow the New York State on Pause guidelines to include, but not limited to, social distancing and avoiding contact with other people while fishing.