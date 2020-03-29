COVID-19 death hits close to home

Ruth Harrington was 93 years young, living in her own home and enjoying Bingo and the casinos when her world came to a halt. Ruth, a lifelong resident of the area, was Broome County’s second COVID-19 casualty, with the virus acting quickly and taking her life on Tuesday, March 24 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

Ruth Harrington celebrates her 93rd birthday in December. Ruth became Broome County’s second death as a result of COVID-19. Provided photo.

Ruth’s daughter Sally (Harrington) Yablonsky looked after her mom, and is now on a mandatory 14-day quarantine. But the worst part for Sally, she couldn’t be at her mother’s bedside when she passed.

“They were taking her away (from the family homestead), but I couldn’t go,” said Sally, adding, “It was very hard. I came home and stayed positive.”

But the virus came in and quickly took her mother’s life, and Sally is still trying to get a grip on what happened.

“It was such a shock,” stated Sally on Wednesday, and just one day following her mother’s death.

It all started around mid-March. Being independent and in good health, both mind and body, Ruth was very social and enjoyed her Bingo and the casinos. But on March 12, Sally told her she needed to stay home; this was following an evening in which Ruth went out, driving on her own, for a fish fry and other social activities.

Pictured in this photo, dated 1921, the Harrington family gathers at the Homestead in Vestal for a reunion. Sally (Harrington) Yablonsky plans to have another reunion once the pandemic is behind us, and will celebrate her mother’s life at that time. Provided photo.

According to Sally, her mother went stir crazy after she was told to stay put.

But then it all began. Ruth began to feel ill on Friday, and on Saturday she thought she should call her doctor. Because Ruth did not have a fever that is a common symptom of the virus, everyone felt she would do well to stay home.

“She had chills,” said Sally, “but no fever.”

On Monday, not feeling any better, Ruth called an ambulance; she still did not have a fever. It was 4 a.m., and according to Sally, her and her husband stood in the snow outside of her mother’s home and merely watched as they prepared to take Ruth to Lourdes Hospital.

Once there, according to Sally, Ruth tested negative for the flu and RSV; and then they tested for COVID-19 and placed her in isolation – that test later returned as positive.

In this photo, Ruth Harrington is pictured with her children – Sally (Harrington) Yablonsky, her late brother, Bill Hess, who died in September 2018, and her sister, Judy Woodward, on the right. Provided photo.

By 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the hospital called Sally; her mother’s oxygen level had plummeted to 64; a normal oxygen level is 94 or 95, according to health professionals.

And at this difficult point, knowing that her mother’s wishes were for no intervention, no ventilators, no machines, the hospital provided comfort care. Sally noted that the family called Ruth and told her that they love her; no personal contact was allowed.

Ruth passed at 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, with a caring nurse by her side.

Tearfully, Sally explained on Wednesday that the entire ordeal is like a bad dream. “I haven’t woken up yet…. it hasn’t sunk in,” she stated.

Ruth Harrington is pictured with photos that represent the various stages of her life. Ruth was Broome County’s second death as a result of COVID-19. Provided photo.

Now, Sally, along with her family members and those that were in contact with Ruth, are in mandatory quarantine. There will be no funeral services, no formal grieving associated with calling hours or a burial; no comfort.

Sally’s phone did ring, however, and on the other end of the line was a woman that was crying; it was the nurse that cared for her mother during her final moments.

“It gave me great comfort to know she died in the arms of someone that cared,” said Sally of the call.

At 93 years old, however, Sally talked of her mother’s full, and blessed life.

Her father Richard passed on March 23, 2006, almost the exact date of Ruth’s passing. The couple had been married since 1953, and they lived in the family’s home that dates back to 1828 – the homestead, as Sally referred to it. Even more ironic than the date of their death, Sally added, is the date of their birth.

“They (her mother and father) were born two dates apart, and died nearly two dates apart,” said Sally.

In addition, Sally’s mother was buried on Friday, March 27, which also would have been Ruth’s 67th anniversary, if both her and Richard were still alive. Her father was also buried on March 27, except in 2006, and on their 53rd anniversary.

Sally further described her mother as being full of “piss and vinegar,” someone that enjoyed bowling, bingo, going to the casino, and just being around people.

“She would send cards out to her nieces, nephews, and pretty much everyone,” said Sally of her mother.

Ruth’s grandson, Joe, regarding her inability to slow down, told her at one point, “It took a national pandemic to try to slow you down.”

“We thought she was ahead of the curve,” said Sally on a more serious note. “People think they’re invincible to this thing, but nobody is.”

She hopes to have a reunion at the family’s homestead once the pandemic becomes a thing of the past, and at that time will do something to honor her mother. In the meantime, Sally is hunkered down for a few weeks.

Sally also just began a new position with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, and like others – she is just waiting for the pandemic to pass.

To honor her mother’s life, and during her period of quarantine, however, Sally wants to give back. A GoFundMe Account, Hugs for RAH RAH RAH, has been set up to collect donations that will directly benefit those at the front line of this battle. According to Sally, the donations will be distributed to Vestal EMS, Lourdes Hospital, and other local small businesses impacted by this disaster.

As of Thursday, the fund had already topped over $1,000 of the $2,000 goal.