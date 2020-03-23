Town of Owego offices close to public

As of 3 p.m., March 23, 2020, the Town of Owego will close its offices to the public until further notice, according to a press release received today.

Town Departments can be reached via telephone or email. If necessary, at the Department’s discretion, an appointment can be made to resolve an issue.

Contact information can be found on the town website at www.townofowego.com. You can utilize the drop box on the right side of the town hall entrance to drop off payments or necessary information.

The highway department will only be responding to emergency situations. To report an incident please call 687-1010. If it is an immediate emergency, please call 911 as you normally would.