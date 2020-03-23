Tioga County provides COVID-19 update

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

• Two confirmed cases.

• 67 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Eight Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

• 68 tests are pending.

Chair Sauerbrey reported the County is continuing to work with reduced staff, therefore, advises calling before visiting offices.

The following school districts continue to offer meals during the specified weekday times:

• Newark Valley: Breakfast and Lunch – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Newark Valley Middle School, Berkshire Community Center, and Richford Town Hall.

• Candor: Breakfast and Lunch – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays with food box delivery available.

• Owego-Apalachin: Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Owego and Apalachin Elementary Schools. Delivery is available by calling 687-7307 ext. 777.

• Waverly: High school and 11 locations in the community from March 1, 2020 through April 18, 2020.

• Tioga Central: Available Monday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the high school. Call the Main Office of your child’s school or call 687- 8006 ext. 2 to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery.

• Spencer-Van Etten: Breakfast and Lunch to students in need from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the back parking lot of the high school. Please note the Elementary and Middle School sites are closed. Meal pick up times for Spencer-VanEtten: Monday, March 23 – meal pickup will include breakfast and lunch for both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, March 25 – meal pickup will include breakfast and lunch for both Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school will continue to communicate with families regarding meal pickup beyond March 25 via email and the school website.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• https://www.ph.tiogacountyny.com

• Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

• Tioga County Mental Health – 687-4000

• Tioga County EOC – 687-8477 (Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

In addition, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following services are also available through Tioga County:

• Tioga County Mental Hygiene: Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Services – Services available Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Telepsychiatry, Tele-Mental health.

If you are unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic and we will arrange in person appointments. Crisis services are available after 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays and on weekends.

Please call 687-1010 and ask for the on-call social worker.