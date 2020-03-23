DMV office now closed to the public

Per Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, as of Monday March 23, the Tioga County Office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), located at 56 Main St. in Owego, is closed to the public.

Expiration dates have been extended until further notice for drivers’ licenses, non-driver IDs, and vehicle registrations. Unfortunately, any previously scheduled appointments cannot be honored and are hereby cancelled.

In a press release received Monday, DMV officials stated, “Please continue to mail your transactions to our local address. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”