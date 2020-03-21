Tioga County Update on COVID-19

Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is (607) 687-8477.
• The EOC will become virtual – for questions or assistance over the weekend, call (607) 687-8477.
• Current Tioga County Statistics:
1 confirmed case
46 mandatory quarantine
1 precautionary quarantine
62 test pending
• Tioga Opportunities:
16 Pallets of food were delivered to Owego Free Academy on Friday. Volunteers will make up food boxes for distribution over the weekend. A schedule will be set up for public distribution starting on Monday, March 23, 2020.
• Tioga County
Offices are operating on reduced staff recommend the public calls ahead before going to the office.
• School Meals
Newark Valley School District
Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
Newark Valley Middle School
Berkshire Community Center
Richford Town Hall
Candor School District
Breakfast and Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays
Food box delivery available
Owego Apalachin School District
Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays
Owego Elementary
Apalachin Elementary
Call (607) 687-7307 ext. 7777 for delivery
Waverly School District
March 17 through April 18
High School and 11 locations in the community
Tioga Central School District
4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday
High School
Call the Main Office of your child’s school or to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery call (607) 687-8006 ext. 2
For further information:
• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/
• Tioga County Public Health – (607) 687-8623
• Tioga County Mental Health – (607) 687-4000
• NYS COVID Hotline 1-888-364-3065
• Tioga County EOC (607) 687-8477
