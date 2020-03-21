Tioga County Update on COVID-19

Tioga County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The telephone number is (607) 687-8477.



• The EOC will become virtual – for questions or assistance over the weekend, call (607) 687-8477.



• Current Tioga County Statistics:

 1 confirmed case

 46 mandatory quarantine

 1 precautionary quarantine

 62 test pending



• Tioga Opportunities:

 16 Pallets of food were delivered to Owego Free Academy on Friday. Volunteers will make up food boxes for distribution over the weekend. A schedule will be set up for public distribution starting on Monday, March 23, 2020.



• Tioga County

 Offices are operating on reduced staff recommend the public calls ahead before going to the office.



• School Meals

 Newark Valley School District

Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

Newark Valley Middle School

Berkshire Community Center

Richford Town Hall

 Candor School District

Breakfast and Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays

Food box delivery available

 Owego Apalachin School District

Breakfast and Lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays

Owego Elementary

Apalachin Elementary

Call (607) 687-7307 ext. 7777 for delivery

 Waverly School District

March 17 through April 18

High School and 11 locations in the community

 Tioga Central School District

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday

High School

Call the Main Office of your child’s school or to make alternate arrangements for backpack delivery call (607) 687-8006 ext. 2



For further information:

• https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

• Tioga County Public Health – (607) 687-8623

• Tioga County Mental Health – (607) 687-4000

• NYS COVID Hotline 1-888-364-3065

• Tioga County EOC (607) 687-8477