Broome County confirms first COVID-19 related death

In a press release on Saturday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman confirmed the first COVID-19 related death, which occurred at Lourdes Hospital. This is a new confirmed case in addition to the two announced earlier this week.

The Broome County Health Department is getting in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with the individual. No additional information is being released at this time due to patient privacy laws, according to the release.

Broome County will continue to provide updated numbers on its website at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.

In the release, they wrote, “Broome County officials remind you to stay home, avoid contact with others and if you feel sick and do not need immediate assistance please contact your healthcare provider via phone or virtual health with questions prior to heading to the emergency room.”