From the Editor: We are in this together

When the coronavirus news spread as quickly as the virus itself, I was just as perplexed as everyone else surrounding the severity of the situation, so I immediately started to educate myself. Having children in the medical profession made things a bit easier, as I tried to interpret the affects of COVID-19, coronavirus.

To be honest, it reminded me of the coverage I provided during the Flooding of 2011 at its onset. There was chaos, panic, economic and food insecurities, and an outpouring of help coming in as well.

This news coverage paralleled for me; except now, distancing is applied. I need to protect myself, too, while ensuring that important news reaches our readers.

Because of this, we are posting any news that might assist immediate needs in the community online, and are posting on social media, all in addition to our regular publication on Sunday. Our priority is to help the community around us pull together – although from a distance.

There are many in the community that must continue to work, and like myself are following the social distancing guidelines that are being highly recommended by the government. Area businesses, especially stores, remain open for business, with many restaurants serving through drive-up operations and other businesses offering delivery as well.

Like the flood of 2011, the community will pull together through the pandemic; we are resilient.

To keep the employees and community safe during these times, the Owego Pennysaver office is closed to visitors, but is still open. You can call our offices at (607) 687-2434 or email to opennysaver@owegopennysaver.com.

If you would like to share your stories, and quarantine often prompts creativity, feel free to send them to wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Even with the distance, we can all remain connected.

There are also many links to informative sites inside this week’s publication, and we appreciate the local government for keeping us informed. Stay safe.

(Wendy Post is the Editor for The Owego Pennysaver and The Troy Pennysaver Plus, and a contributing writer for several other publications throughout New York and Pennsylvania.)