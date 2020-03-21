Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 15, 2020

Hola, I’m Pedro! I am a 2-year-old kitty and I would love to be your amigo! I am a cool cat with looks to match!

I am extremely laid back, but I can also be affectionate. I can be a little shy at first, but once I get to know you, I want all the attention!

Everyone has been telling me how great it is in a home, so now I can’t wait to find my own! I don’t really know how I feel about other cats, dogs, or kids yet. I think I would do best in a home that’s calm, like me.

If you’d like to meet me, I’ll be waiting at Stray Haven, so stop on by and we can hangout! Adios!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are the shelter’s current winter hours.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.