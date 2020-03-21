County presents annual report

Earlier this month, the Tioga County Legislature presented their annual report at the legislative auditorium in Owego. Items on the agenda included the recognition of Women’s History Month, along with recognition of women that have served, or are serving in the military.

Pictured, Legislature Cliff Balliet, right, recognized Women’s History Month and specifically women veterans. Pictured, accepting a proclamation, are Veterans’ Service Agency employees Michael Middaugh, on the left, and Bonnie Hand. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sauerbrey highlighted the challenge of the criminal justice reforms and how changes are happening with the arraignment process; she also spoke about unfunded mandates, and a $4 billion Medicaid shortfall that will impact counties around the state.

“The funding impact could affect veterans affairs, veteran services, libraries, and even museums,” said Sauerbrey.

As a member of the New York State Association of Counties, Sauerbrey and others are advocating for the taxpayers and public in Albany to allow the current funding to remain in place.

In a press release, the NYSAC President, John F. Marren, wrote, “Instead of making local taxpayers pay for new Medicaid costs, State leaders should let the Medicaid Redesign Team II do its work and make cost containment reforms that don’t punish local taxpayers. We are asking State Legislators to reject these budget proposals.”

Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, recognized Julie Lovelass, on the left, and Chris Knickerbocker, on the right, for their efforts in promoting the history of women in New York. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sauerbrey, during her address, also talked about the coronavirus threat, and what the county was doing to manage, prevent and educate. She also noted that the Land Bank has been busy demolishing homes, and further discussed the 32 DRI projects that are taking place in the Village of Owego. For a full list of DRI projects, visit www.villageofowego.com/downtown-revitalization-initiative.

We will have more on the State of the County in our upcoming Progress Edition, which publishes on March 29.