BYOBagNY is the new law in New York

The New York State Bag Waste Reduction Law went into effect on March 1. As consumers, we can all participate in the effort and Bring Your Own Bag, #BYOBagNY, everywhere we go.

The new law applies to grocery stores and home improvement centers, as well as clothing stores and more.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), New York State will save over 23 billion plastic bags each year.

As noted on the DEC website, “From the significant recycling and disposal issues they pose to the harm they can do to wildlife, the negative impacts of plastic bags are easily seen.”

2019 was a busy year for legislation banning single-use plastic bags. New York became the third state to do so, signing off on Earth Day last year. California was the first state to enact such legislation, with Hawaii second. Five additional states followed New York last year, so today a total of eight states have now banned single-use plastic bags; California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont.

In an announcement last week, Adam Ace, Public Health sanitarian and Healthy Neighborhoods coordinator for Tioga County Public Health, remarked, “While it may seem like a hassle at first, in a short amount of time, you will see how easy it is to keep reusable bags on hand and reduce waste.”

Sweeney’s Market, located at 6518 State Rte. 434 in Apalachin, has urged their customers to use reusable shopping bags.

Store manager Brian Nasoni commented, “It’s going to take a little bit of time for our customers,” and referring to the first week of the ban, added, “Many of our customers did forget to bring in a reusable bag.”

Overall, Nasoni and long-time store employee, Vida Annis, shared that most customers have been generally supportive of the change.

At Sweeney’s Market, if customers don’t bring their own bag they can take their groceries home in a paper bag. Vida remarked that a few customers who did remember to bring in their own bag even offered to bag their own groceries, which she said was a welcome surprise.

According to New York’s Bag Waste Reduction Law, a consumer will be charged five cents for each paper carryout bag provided at checkout, although the fee does not apply to SNAP and WIC recipients. The five-cent fee, according to the DEC we site, will go toward the state environmental protection fund and each locality’s discretionary funds.

Nasoni mentioned that the five-cent charge to the customer would ultimately be used for a good purpose, and hopes that charity would be one future recipient.

The DEC states, “One way to avoid paper bag fees is to always bring your own bag.”

One common question consumers have had about the new law is what to do with all of the leftover single-use plastic bags at home. Generally, clean plastic bags can be returned to most local grocery and retail stores for recycling. Consumers are urged to inquire directly with a store for details.

For additional information about the Bag Waste Reduction Law, including bags exempted from the ban, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/50034.html.