Coburn Free Library celebrates National Library Week 2020 with ‘One Community / One Book’ event

In celebration of National Library Week 2020, the Friends of the Coburn Free Library are pleased to announce they will present a “One Community / One Book” event.

The Friends are inviting all of the Owego Community to read “When the Emperor Was Devine” (by Julie Otsuka), and then join in a group discussion of the book on April 22.

Otsuka’s book is an historical novel based on the experiences of her mother’s family who were sent to an internment camp during World War II. Each of the four family members presents the story from their own perspective.

This lyrically written novel focuses on the details of their everyday lives while giving attention to the hardships of the internment experience.

The group discussion will take place at the Owego Methodist Church, located next to the library on Main Street in Owego, from 12:10 to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. Sandwiches, drinks and desserts will be available for a nominal charge.

Copies of the book are available through the library.