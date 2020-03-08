Readers’ Column for the week of March 8, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Because of our company’s election policy, some comments were omitted this week that relate to local elections that are coming up this month, such as the Village election in Owego and smaller contests and votes throughout the county.

I am also retired and not on public assistance. Andrew Cuomo carried six upstate counties along with New York City and Long Island. In Tioga County, Marc Molino had 11,045 votes to Andy’s’ 5,978. Upstate and Tioga don’t like, want or need Cuomo. Also, 65 percent is greater than 35 percent. Just keeping it real.

~

I can’t comprehend why the Village of Newark Valley DPW insists on plowing the streets when there is just a dusting of snow! On Feb. 29 we received a dusting and earlier in the week the same, and there they were plowing! If they just spread salt or sand on the streets it would have been sufficient in my opinion, and some other village residents I spoke to about this matter agreed. It’s a total waste of all resources involved. Who ever is in charge, it needs to be looked into and maybe if this waste of time was corrected our slight tax increase this year would have been avoided! With this being said they do a good job on the streets, but sometimes it appears to be overkill! I am sure there are better things they could be doing with their time. I have two suggestions, common sense and accountability!

~

Regarding Village dissolution in Spencer. Reasons to consider: New Village Fire Department proposed. New Town Barn proposed in Flood zone, with elevation and environmental issues. A water or sewer project will be needed in the future. Village property values will drop if wells are contaminated. All of these projects will be located in the Village and will benefit the Town Fire and Highway, and a possible water district to provide water for new development fire protection. Millions of dollars will be applied for. Hopefully, a new Town Board that can govern will be elected to plan Spencer’s future.

~

To the person looking for baby rabbits last week. Purchasing a live rabbit as an Easter surprise for a young child may sound like an adorable idea, but it’s not and here’s why. I’m a rabbit veterinarian and have been involved with a national rabbit rescue organization for over 25 years. Rabbits do not make good starter pets for children. I’ve seen my share of broken backs and broken legs after being dropped by a child. Most kids become bored with their new rabbit a few weeks after Easter and they end up being dumped outside to fend for themselves or surrendered to animal shelters, where most are euthanized. If people manage to keep the rabbit a few months longer, it’s just about the time when the rabbit’s hormones start to kick in and they can become aggressive and destructive and are then relegated to life in a small cage, ignored and neglected or surrendered to a shelter. They are the third most frequently surrendered animals at shelters and are far from low-maintenance pets, as they need regular veterinary care and have an average lifespan of eight to 14 years. Please do your research before adding a rabbit to your home; and this Easter, choose chocolate rabbits, stuffed animals, or books about bunnies for your kids instead.

~

Dallas, Texas passed an ordinance whereby if pulled over and unable to provide proof of insurance your car is impounded. To retrieve your car you must provide proof of insurance, pay a $350 fine, and the cost of towing and impoundment. In the first year, over 80 percent of violators were illegal aliens. Accident rates dropped 47 percent and lives were saved. Dallas got uninsured drivers off the road without requiring proof of nationality. Ask Boss Cuomo why he won’t protect us, his abiding constituents, from harm by including such a provision with his illegal license giveaway program? Answer: Get out the illegal vote and negate yours. The Dem voter machine by hook and crook kept Boss Tweet in office. There is no virtue when criminals are elected by the majority; just a very special kind of stupid and lethargy. Boss Cuomo requires no statistics be kept of criminal illegal’s committing gun murder, i.e. MS-13. As a third term governor, why not go for a fourth and fifth?

~

You can know where you’re going after you die. Jesus Christ saves you and gives you eternal life. Acts 4:12 – Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

~

I had a run in with the Bigfoot / Sasquatch up on Lillie Hill Road. I almost hit it with my truck! After coming to a complete stop it approached my truck. I swerved around it and took off! It kept up with me for a good 100 yards before tripping and falling in the ditch. I won’t be driving up there anymore at night!

~

In light of the front-page article in the March 1 edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press, I have a question. With the current awareness of the Coronavirus and Owego LM developing an MH60R helicopter contract with the India Navy, can we/us, Owego/Tioga County residents, feel comfortable that the people within this particular contract arena, whether LM, Navy, government, contractors, engineers, negotiators, both foreign and domestic, i.e. all involved, are they taking all the necessary precautions to ensure they do not introduce or bring the virus home to our village / county / area?

~

The person last week was questioning whether or not President Obama’s economy was on the rise under his watch. Do you have a Google machine?

~

This is for the person complaining about the media last week. It’s called Freedom of the press, you would complain if we didn’t have it.

~

I believe that Tioga receives $7,000 per student from the state for each student they educate, in addition to the amount of tuition they are required to pay. It is my understanding they must furnish their own transportation, maintain good grades, and not cause distractions or face expulsion. I think this would be a “positive” for taxpayers in this district.

~

Stand up to hypocrisy. If you don’t, the hypocrites will teach. Stand up to ignorance, because if you let the ignorant run free, they will spread ignorance like a disease. Stand up for truth, because if you don’t, there will be no truth to your existence.

~

Cuomo treats illegal people better than he treats the legitimate people of New York. That’s insanity! Vote the man out.

~

I’d like to make a comment about a beautiful display of antique chainsaws that are at Route 96 Power & Paddle. I was there the other day and happened to see the display and it kind of brought back some memories. I just wanted to let people know there is a great display out there if you’re familiar with chainsaws at all or have any likeness for that, they’re scattered all over the showroom. I’m not sure who put the display there but they did a great job, and I’d like to commend them for the hard work and diligence of paying attention to those chainsaws and bringing a little history back to some of us older people in the community.

~

All I can say is that the best job I ever had was at Endicott Johnson. Didn’t do anything. Drank a lot of coffee, had a good time.

~

Does anyone know who is moving into the former Tioga Trails restaurant location? If you do, could you please respond in this column?

~

Whoever’s worried about the plastic bags, I’ve been using cloth bags for quite a while now and haven’t gotten sick. I just bring them home, remove the food, spray the inside, let it dry, and then put it back in my car. Some of the bags you can wash but I prefer doing it that way and have been doing it for years and everything’s fine with me, so you’ve got to stop worrying. It causes gray hair, stress on the body. I know, the world’s changing but we’ve got to sort of change with it.

~

I would like to know who to send my bill for the bearings in my car and the wheel alignment. For weeks there has been a big hole on Ballou Road in Berkshire. They are not plowing a lot, so I don’t know why it hasn’t been filled. Also, whom do we talk to about the railroad tracks both on Route 38 past the golf course and Brown Road, both ends? The railroad track crossings are absolutely horrible! You have to slow way down and go over to the right or left and try to avoid them. Please fix this.

~

Does anybody have a phone number for someone that makes curtains or valances in the Endicott or Owego area?

~

This is for village of Owego residents. I believe the intersection of Paige and Main Street should be a four way stop. That is a very confusing intersection and no one really comes down Main Street, like tractor-trailers.

~

If you don’t like somebody so be it, but don’t go calling them names. Show a little respect!

~

To the person looking for oak or hickory wood for barbequing, I live in Apalachin and have a lot of hickory and some oak. Call Tom at 625-3989.

~

I’d like to respond to a comment printed a couple weeks ago. It was noted that there was a study that showed liberal people tend to have a high rate of anxiety and depression; I believe it stated 30 percent. I did a Google scholar search of the archives and database of the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association and there was no such study. I’d be interested in the person identifying where they read this so others can read it for themselves.

~

If only people would use good hygiene I don’t believe we would have as many infectious diseases in this world. In public restrooms, of all places, I have witnessed that some people don’t wash their hands; they then touch the door handles to go out and touch a menu if it’s in a restaurant or touch groceries in a grocery store. Businesses should have large signs in their restrooms that everyone has to wash their hands. Also, don’t ask me, after I purchase something, if I want a receipt to press yes or no at the checkout counter. That has got to be one of the dirtiest objects in a store after so many people touch it. Just hand me my receipt.

~

In response to the comments made recently about non-resident students. The districts will get aide on those students and in the case of Owego and Tioga, would it be enough to offset what it actually costs to educate a student.

National Political Viewpoints

I am amused when someone cites the Internet as a source of their facts. The three most unreliable sources of information are the Internet, FOX News, and the lips of Donald Trump.

~

It’s not my place to judge, unlike many of you, whether or not Rush Limbaugh should have received the Medal of Freedom. Just asking for a friend if the people who condemn Rush are okay with serial sexual predators Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby receiving the same medal. And that’s the rest of the story.

~

Last week’s caller providing the definition of Socialism thinks it is a free stuff welfare state. Wrong, it is government owning everything and deciding what you should have. What are the difference between Progressivism, Liberalism, Fascism, Communism, Marxism, Socialism, National Socialism (Nazism), and the current Democratic Party? The spelling.

~

Ponder this. Biden commented that his VP choice will have to make a good President because he is old, and Sanders has had a heart attack and has not released his medical records. What if either win and choose Hillary or another radical socialist minded VP, and into their presidential term they decide to cede control to that VP? Say hello to open borders, drug use and higher taxes for all, and goodbye to your guns, religion, jails, and the American way of life. Get out to vote and vote to preserve your freedoms.

~

Why can’t our President pretend to be a nice person? He thinks he is smarter and better than anyone ever – past, present or future. Yet every time he opens his mouth or tweets his trash he proves to the entire world what a rude, crude, dimwitted bully he truly is. It is time for him to get out of the White House. MAKE AMERICA CLEAN, AND PROUD, AGAIN.

~

Schumer is shooting off his big mouth again. He threatened two Supreme Court judges for their possible stance on abortion. The big mouth did it to me before. He also shot his big mouth off in the 2008 financial crisis, causing a run on IndyMac Bank! His action caused the bank to fail, and me to lose my entire $50,000 ROTH retirement investment! Chuck, PLEASE, SHUT UP!

~

Ya gotta love it. Crazy Bernie blathers about the horrors of this country. If that’s so, Bernie, then why do so many people from other countries try so hard, legally and illegally to come here? If Capitalism is so bad, Bernie, how did YOU get to be a millionaire and own three expensive homes? Doesn’t add up well, does it?

~

Will the real Donald Trump please stand up? One day he says don’t worry about the coronavirus, it will go away when the weather warms up. The day of the rally it’s the democrats’ fault we have this virus; the third day he became more understanding and sympathetic. All three can’t be true. He doesn’t know the facts and won’t, like his loyalist doctors speak on the Sunday morning programs. And Mike Pence cannot answer a simple question as to whether he thinks the virus is a problem. What a bunch of babbling fools. By the way, how’s your stock, don’t worry Trump says it won’t last long. Take that to the bank.

~

Your Democratic Senator, Chuck Schumer, said, “I want to tell you, [Supreme Court Chief Justice] Gorsuch. I want to tell you, [Supreme Court Justice]. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” adding, “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” This is a threat of physical harm. If you don’t like a constitutional interpretation of the law, then threaten the judges. Is this not thuggery? He should be removed. Democrats are right back to where they were in the Antebellum South. Democrats, have you no shame?

~

I cannot believe the democrats are making the coronavirus into a political issue; it’s far from it. This just shows you how stupid they really are, and to think Trump is doing too little too late, that is a lie. Don’t forget, from Jan. 16 through Feb. 5 the democrats had all of our senators and congress people tied down with a pseudo impeachment. A virus was coming to light at that time, but unfortunately our good people in power, our republicans, could not do a thing because they were wasting their time on an impeachment that the democrats knew was going nowhere. Trump has handled the virus superbly. He should be commended. Pelosi and Schumer should be ashamed of themselves for leading a pack, Bernie right along with them, Biden, Bloomberg, name them all, they are not doing anything to help.

~

Newsflash. The United States under the greatest president of all time, namely Donald John Trump, has ended the longest war in U.S. history, the war in Afghanistan. Go Trump and four more years!

~

Socialism is not the American way, period. If you think you’d like socialism, go to Venezuela or Cuba. I think you’ll be back here pretty quickly.

~

Bernie Sanders claims to be a progressive but yet Joe Biden is right, not progressive on gun control reform. While he’s taken on health insurances and Wall Street, time for him to prove he’s a true progressive and take on the gun manufacturers, something he tends to avoid.

~

To all you republicans out there, if you don’t like living in upstate New York, the way it is, I have news for you, just move. It’s a free country; at least it was before Trump got in here. Just move out if you don’t like it because the rest of us like it up here so you might as well get used to it or shut up.

~

To show how really stupid the delusional democrats are, Bloomberg spends $700 million and buys a spot on the Marxist, socialist debate stage only to be made a fool of by the colossal liar Liz Warren, who faked her native American heritage and being fired from teaching for being pregnant, both proven lies. Biden should be in a retirement home and Bernie needs to be in a commune in his adopted home, namely Russia.

~

I was just wondering. Have we received our first payment from Mexico for the wall?

~

So folks, it’s 2020, time for clearer vision. If you voted for Trump in 2016, more than likely his salesman tactics sucked you in. Now that you see what a threat he is to our wonderful country, don’t vote for him this November.

~

We went to see a movie at the Sayre Theater the other night A Hidden Life, a true documentary of socialism in Nazi, Germany and Austria. When I walked out of that movie I thought this is what Bernie Sanders wants us to go through? Download A Hidden Life and open your eyes to socialism.

~

Can anyone tell me if any plant nursery around here sells those trees that grow money? If Bernie, Biden or Cuomo are reelected I think I’m going to need to start planting about 500 of them in my backyard. I’ve got to get those trees planted by early spring so I have the money they are going to start taking from me.

