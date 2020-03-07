Tioga Arts Council is seeking artwork for upcoming display

The Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 8th annual artfully SQUARED exhibition is coming up and they are seeking artwork donations from all members in the community.

Here’s how it works. Use any medium to make a piece that measures 7-inches square, donate your artwork to TAC, and then come see the exhibition and pick up original artwork for your walls. All artworks will be exhibited in TAC’s Gallery during the entire month of April and each piece will be available for a $20 donation. There is no fee to enter and all proceeds will benefit the programs at the Tioga Arts Council.

All artwork must be delivered no later than Saturday, March 28, at 179 Front St. in Owego.

TAC members will be given a sneak peek of the display on Thursday, April 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. If you would like to get VIP access, become a member or renew your membership today or at the door.

The main reception, which is open to the public, will be part of Owego First Friday on April 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

artfully SQUARED will be on display in the gallery at 179 Front St. in Owego from April 3 to April 25, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. The last day to make a purchase or pick up artwork is Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 pm.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Chemung Canal Trust Company is the sponsor for April’s exhibition.