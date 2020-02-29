Scholarship Challenge Team visits Rotary

The Sayre High School Scholarship Challenge Team joined members of the Sayre Rotary Club for lunch at the Grille at the Train Station in Sayre. After lunch they squared off into teams – SHS vs. Rotary, to practice for their upcoming Scholarship Challenge appearance.

Sayre Rotarians wished the students the best of luck; not only with Scholarship Challenge, but all of the challenges they will face in their futures.

Shown, from left, are SHS team member Corbin Brown, SHS Principal and Sayre Rotarian Dayton Handrick, SHS team member Isaiah Firestine, Sayre Rotarian Kara Ray, SHS team member Emily Brion, Sayre Rotarian Nancy Beeman, Scholarship Challenge founder Chuck Carver, SHS team member Nicholas Ficaro, Sayre Rotarian Grayson Bailey, and SHS team member Heidi Elston. Provided photo.