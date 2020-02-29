Computer Workshops for Adults

The Tioga Adult Learning Lab (T.A.L.L.), a computer instruction program of Literacy Volunteers of Broome/Tioga Counties, Inc., in collaboration with Tioga County, is registering adults to attend computer classes during the months of February and March 2020. All instruction is free of charge and open to the public.

There is room for students in the following class – Basics of Microsoft® Windows, Word & Excel. This comprehensive class, which covers how to create and organize computer files, create letters, resumes, and work with spreadsheets, will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 25, and will continue for six weeks. Classes meet at the Owego Middle School, Room 225, on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego.

Classes also offered in February and March include “Tips for Navigating a Job Fair” on Monday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. or Monday, March 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. (choose one); “Resume Success” on Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.; “Applying for Jobs Online” on Thursday, March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. or Thursday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. (choose one); and “Social Networking – Using Facebook” on Thursday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Students must be pre- registered to attend all classes, and can do so by calling the Literacy Volunteers office at (607) 778-6406. Literacy Volunteers is a United Way agency.