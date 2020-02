Lindsay Haskell, of Owego, has been placed on the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at the State University of New York College at Cortland.

Haskell is majoring in Early Childhood and Childhood Education.

She is a 2016 Owego Free Academy graduate, and will graduate from college in May 2020. Haskell also received this honor for the Spring 2019 semester.