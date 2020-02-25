Youth demonstrate public speaking skills at Tioga County 4-H Public presentations event

Each year, Tioga County 4-H members have the opportunity to speak in front of an audience on a topic of their choice. Youth research, write presentations, create posters and props, and rehearse for the annual event, where they are scored on their public presentation skills and given feedback on how to further improve. The highest scoring youth then have the chance to represent Tioga County by giving their presentations at the Regional Public Presentations event alongside 4-H members from nearby counties.

The 2020 Tioga County 4-H Public Presentations event was held this month in the Tioga County Office Building in Owego. Forty-seven 4-H members, ages five through 17, gave presentations. Fourteen 4-H members qualified to advance to the Regional 4-H Public Presentation event, and five 4-H horse project members qualified to advance to the regional 4-H Horse Communications event. Both regional events will be held on Saturday, March 28, in Chenango Forks.

Cloverbud 4-H members (ages five to seven) get a chance to receive feedback on their public speaking skills before they are old enough to be scored on their 4-H Public Presentations. Provided photo.

The Tioga County 4-H Public Presentations event saw a wide variety of presentation topics, with youth excited to share their knowledge and interests with listeners. The names of youth who participated and the titles of their presentations are as follows.

Cloverbud Members (ages five to seven) – Bristol Bergfjord, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Decorating Cupcakes; Wyatt Bergfjord, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Fire Safety; Lily Hosmer, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, Dinosaurs; Sadie Kistner, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, How to Tie a Slip Knot; Anika Moy, All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club, Guinea Pig Lovies; and Gabriel Newton, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Penguins.

Junior Members (ages eight to 13) – Fenton Bergfjord, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, The Bermuda Triangle; Patience Card, Animal Aholics 4-H Club, Art; Abigail Chobot, Meadow Bank Homesteaders 4-H Club, Great Pyrenees as Livestock Guardians; Adrian Chobot, Meadow Bank Homesteaders 4-H Club, My Experience with Concussions; Collin Dunbar, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, Football Equipment; Ryan Huizinga and Jakobe Foster, Flora & Fauna Friends 4-H Club, Tidal Energy; Grace Guiles, Flora & Fauna Friends 4-H Club, Dutch Rabbits; Jacob Guiles, Flora & Fauna Friends 4-H Club, Cosmo and Beyond; Kate Guiles, Flora & Fauna Friends 4-H Club, Being a Teacher; Nehemiah Jahn, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, History of Legos and How I Started My Own Museum; Jason Jantz, Flora & Fauna Friends 4-H Club, Bees; Samuel Kistner, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, I Love Baseball Cards; Hannah Magyar, Animal Aholics 4-H Club, Social Media; Trinity Magyar, Animal Aholics 4-H Club, Albino Lion Head; Charles Newton, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Bess Beetles; Kaliah Newton, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches; Vivian Osborne, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Why I Love Rapunzel; Allison Pilny, All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club, Facts About Wolves; Johanna Pilny, All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club, Viking Creative Arts; Bayleigh Short, Animal Aholics 4-H Club; Anastasia Utterback, Animal Aholics 4-H Club,Christmas Around the World; David Van Dusen III, Animal Aholics 4-H Club; Anastasia Utterback, Animal Aholics 4-H Club, All about the Lamb; William Whittemore, Flora & Fauna Friends 4-H Club, How to Milk a Cow; Audi Zorn, Farm Fanatics 4-H Club, Fudgy Chocolate Chunk Brownies; Grayson Zorn, Farm Fanatics 4-H Club, How to Make Slime; Jonathan Zorn, Farm Fanatics 4-H Club, Tillage Methods; MaKenna Zorn, Farm Fanatics 4-H Club, The Truth Behind Milk Substitutes; and Wyatt Zorn, Farm Fanatics 4-H Club, Solving a 2×2 Rubix Cube.

The 2020 Tioga County 4-H Public Presentations gave youth a chance to develop their public speaking skills by presenting about topics they care about. Nineteen 4-H members, including those pictured, qualified to present at the Regional Public Presentations event in March. Provided photo.

Senior Members (ages 14 to 18) – Jasmine Auffhammer, Animal Aholics 4-H Club, Bullying; Rachel Brennan, All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club, White Parks 101; Abby Goodrich, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, The Return of the Wolf; Brody Hines, All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club, Come Fly With Me; Rosie Hines, All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club, A Day In The Life Of Rosie; Daryl Hurd, Animal Aholics 4-H Club; and Tammy Perrotta, Farm Fanatics 4-H Club, As the Ball Spins.

Horse Communications Junior Members (ages eight to 13) – Tess Bergfjord, Hands-On Homeschoolers 4-H Club, Lyme Disease in Horses; Kylie Estrella, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, Save the Babies; Mahayla Walsh, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, What to Consider when your Mare is Expecting; and Tracy Walsh, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, All of Your Foal Needs.

Horse Communications Senior Member (ages 14 to 18) – Emma Smith, Ranch Riders 4-H Club, Equine Nutrition.

Volunteer evaluators scored each youth’s presentation. The 4-H members who scored high enough to qualify to represent Tioga County at the Regional Public Presentations event on March 28, 2020, are Jasmine Auffhammer, Fenton Bergfjord, Tess Bergfjord, Collin Dunbar, Kylie Estrella, Patience Card, Abby Goodrich, Rosie Hines, Nehemiah Jahn, Jason Jantz, Hannah Magyar, Trinity Magyar, Tammy Perrotta, Johanna Pilny, Emma Smith, Mahayla Walsh, Tracy Walsh, Audi Zorn, and Wyatt Zorn.

To find out more about Tioga County 4-H, please contact the 4-H Office of Cornell Cooperative Extension, Tioga County at 687-4020, or visit tioga.cce.cornell.edu.