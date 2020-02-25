Candor Historical Society February Talk

The Candor Historical Society’s Feb. 26 Talk will present Rob and Darlene Howland, who will give an historic account of the Fairfield Area. Tioga County natives, the Howland’s have lived and farmed in the Fairfield area of Candor since 1976.

Their family ties to the area predate their settling-in as residents. Come hear one family’s perspective on the changing face of agriculture and demographics in the Fairfield neighborhood over the past five decades.

This program is free and open to the public, and will take place at the Candor Town Hall, located on Owego Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

For more information on this and other Candor Historical Society events, contact President Milton Dougherty at (607) 659-7357, Milton.dougherty@gmail.com, or visit their www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.