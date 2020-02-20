Local woman discusses Australia

The wildfires in Australia have captured headlines, and hearts, all around the world.

According to the Associated Press, as of Feb. 9, wildfires have destroyed some 3,000 homes, razed over 26 million acres of land, and killed 33 people. Torrential rains in Australia this month have brought welcome relief, however coastal cities such as Sydney braved flash flooding.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia, approximately 1.25 billion animals have been lost due to the wildfires, and thousands more are injured or homeless, such as koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, and more.

Sydney, Australia may be some 10,000 miles from New York, but it is close in heart to Port Dickinson resident, Kathi Mazursky Bailey.

Bailey, who has ties to Tioga County, arrived in Australia in mid-December to spend the holiday season with her daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren, who live north of Sydney. Tickets for the trip had been purchased well in advance, and before the wildfires erupted. It was the first Christmas she spent with her grandchildren, and the first Christmas with the rest of the family together in some 12 years, including a son who flew down-under from Boston. She returned home on Jan. 21.

Despite intense wildfires in Australia during the holiday season, there was still Christmas spirit near Sydney. Note the kangaroos used in lieu of reindeer. Provided photo.

Kathi remarked, “I spent a month-and-a-half there, and although I wasn’t near the actual fires, the smell of smoke was constant, and everywhere.”

In fact, while in flight, Kathi said she could smell smoke even 30,000 feet up. On the ground, Kathi shared that the breathing in of ashes was a daily concern, and many people wore masks for protection. Even though her daughter and family lived far enough north of the wildfires, Kathi commented that all residents remained on alert in case they needed to take action, and stayed glued to every type of news coverage.

“It was hard to enjoy time there because of the fires,” Kathi said, and commented that while driving around, troughs filled with water were left alongside roadways for quick use.

Kathi was particularly amazed by the firefighters who walked away from their families and jobs to fight the fires, and all of them volunteers. She exclaimed, “The Aussies were so grateful when the United States sent firefighters.”

Kathi explained that the smell of smoke was an emotional trigger, too, since she experienced a house fire of her own last August, and can relate to Australians who have lost their homes.

“I’ve been to Australia a dozen or more times,” Kathi said, and mentioned that she herself had prepared to purchase a home in Perth, located in Western Australia, adding, “I have friends who live there, and it’s so beautiful.”

However, at the time of the Perth purchase, the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 occurred back home, so she decided to forego it and returned to the U.S.

Pristine blue skies Kathi remembered from past trips were replaced by overcast smoke; however she did get to visit some sites while there. One in particular was the New South Wales Police Wall of Remembrance, which honors police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Visiting the wall interested Kathi because of her volunteer work here in the Southern Tier. Retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles, Kathi often worked with law enforcement and now dedicates her time to assist area police in creating memorials for police officers killed in the line of duty.

She was instrumental in the Owego Police Department Memorial project that honors Officers Isaac Wiltsie and Forrest Allen Hall, and even helped sell bottled water at the Owego Strawberry Festival, which was a source of funds for the memorial. Kathi also spearheaded the creation of the monument that is displayed outside of the Port Dickinson Police Station in memory of Officer Aldo A. Rossi, Jr.

In addition, Kathy has coordinated displays for the Police Week event in the Oakdale Mall and also used her own elbow grease to clean up Isaac Wiltsie’s grave marker in Evergreen Cemetery in time for the ceremony held last October.

Kathi’s first hand story of Australia, however, is something that remains in everyone’s mind; people that have sat back and felt powerless, watching the destruction.

To support efforts in Australia, a group of over 20 local musicians are uniting for a “Concert for Australia” benefit scheduled for Feb. 29. The concert starts at 4 p.m. at the Touch of Texas located in the Northgate Plaza in Binghamton, and at 1240 Front St. Proceeds will be distributed to the Salvation Army Australia and the World Wildlife Fund-Australia.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page or at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2020/02/09/musicians-unite-for-australia/.

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at the venue, Music City in Vestal, or Vision Works in Binghamton. Children 12 and under are free. Ticket holders in attendance will be eligible to win prizes.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the show, or via Eventbrite’s website, www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-for-austraila-tickets-91712491531?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR11-GBPrG35KHRW48FBYieWvEVA6StONNs_aIvk1ZL046QZUTaNRHXL0iM.