New Burger King a sign of progress

County officials are happy that a new Burger King has recently opened up in Lounsberry, a hamlet of Nichols, N.Y. While a small piece of economic growth in the area overall, the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Marte Sauerbrey, said that the fact that a business like Burger King, which she called an asset, is moving in to take advantage of the rapidly strengthening local economy is a good sign of progress.

“Definitely we are on an upswing (as a county), we have had lots of new companies coming to the area and Burger King coming is a sign that the new jobs we are creating are having a snowball effect,” Sauerbrey added.

VK Singh, director of operations for Raceway Inc., said that Raceway created 30 jobs by opening the new Burger King. Raceway Inc. owns and operates Burger King.

“It’s important to create jobs that can be filled locally so that the impact on the local economy is as beneficial as possible,” Singh said.

Singh added that the response since Burger King opened has been very strong.

“The reception has been very positive. It’s a great area and we are thrilled to be here. The township has been very helpful to us and has been great to work with. We are very appreciative of that,” Singh said.

The new Burger King that recently opened in the Lounsberry Travel Plaza in Nichols, N.Y. has modern décor, and is also offering plant based sandwich alternatives in addition to its flame-broiled burgers. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Along with the unique flame-broiled taste of the burgers, Singh said the Burger King is offering plant based sandwich alternatives as well to go along with a modern décor, both inside and out.

“We are there to cater to our community,” Singh said.

While happy to see the Burger King move in, Sauerbrey said she believes there is even more room for expansion in the area.

“There was very little around (Lounsberry) for local employees to go grab a bite until Burger King came. So in my opinion I think there is even more opportunity for restaurants to open (due) to of the amount of people that work in that area plus the location with all the people coming off the highway,” Sauerbrey.

The new Burger King is located in the Lounsberry Travel Plaza, located on Stanton Hill Road in Nichols, N.Y.