Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 10, 2020, property located at 765 Blodgett Rd., Town of Owego, from Fermin and Whitney Romero III to Lester and Ruth Weaver for $160,000.

On Feb. 10, 2020, property located at Barden Road, Town of Candor, from Kassandra-Thomas Crawford to David Phillips for $17,500.

On Feb. 10, 2020, property located at 5 Burheight Glen Rd., Town of Spencer, from Steven and Michelle Chaffee to Andrew and Miranda Davenport for $163,900.

On Feb. 10, 2020, property located at 72 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Coleman and Jean Miesner to Jamey and Kelly Remaley for $142,500.

On Feb. 10, 2020, property located at 15 Johnson St., Village of Waverly, from Alan Burgess and Brie Bingham to Connie Hernandez for $75,106.

On Feb. 11, 2020, property located at 1746 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Gregory and Colleen Spatola to Fermin and Whitney Romero III for $269,900.

On Feb. 11, 2020, property located at 4 Parmerton Dr., Town of Owego, from Pablo Deleon and Stephanie Bohlender to Sarah and Chad Messner for $245,000.

On Feb. 11, 2020, property located at Meyers Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Maplefield Holdings LLC to Jason Harvey for $62,000.

On Feb. 11, 2020, property located at 8 Springtree Blvd., Town of Owego, from David Lapp to Linh and Cam Tran for $357,000.

On Feb. 12, 2020, property located at 201 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Bobcat Hill LLC to Scott and Crystal Van Gaasbeck for $157,000.