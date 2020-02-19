OFA Class of 2020 to host Post Prom Dinner

The OFA Class of 2020 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego.

Owego Free Academy’s Making The Band (MTB) will perform for guests from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m., and the OFA Class of 2020 will be holding their drawing for the lottery board. Tickets can be purchased from any Owego Free Academy senior.

The cost of the dinner is $8; dine in or takeout. There will also be basket raffles and a bake sale.